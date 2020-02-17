Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs OnePlus 7T Pro: The weigh-in

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 line has three different models to choose from – and they're all pricey. With starting prices ranging from £799 to £1,199, you're not going to get one home without spending a bundle.

As ever, OnePlus is the budget flagship alternative… and these days, OnePlus can pretty much match the highest of the high-end phones with its Pro models. The OnePlus 7T Pro is a big and beautiful phone with plenty of power and a pop-up camera, but at a reasonable price.

The OnePlus 7T Pro seems to compare well to the Samsung Galaxy S20+ in terms of size and capabilities, but does Samsung's phone have enough advantages to warrant the price gulf? Here's what we think for now, based on the specs.