Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 11: The weigh-in

Apple's entry-level iPhone 11 is our pick for the best phone in the world right now, offering a top-class flagship phone experience at a more palatable price than the Pro models.

But could Samsung retake the throne with its newly announced Galaxy S20? It's a stunner at a glance, of course, plus it offers some notable spec bumps and added features over the iPhone 11.

If you're eyeing a new handset this spring, which one should you be saving for? Here's what we think so far based on the specs, and we'll be rolling out a finalised verdict once our Galaxy S20 review is live.