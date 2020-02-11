Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro: the weigh-in

Apple or Samsung? There are loads of other smartphone makers out there, but these two tend to rule the conversation (and our wallets) – and it's Samsung's turn to take the spotlight.

The Korean giant just rolled out the Galaxy S20, which makes some notable enhancements over last year's Galaxy S10 and looks to challenge Apple's iPhone 11 line for your cash. We see the Galaxy S20+ as the rival for the iPhone 11 Pro, given that the standard Galaxy S20's match is the core iPhone 11.

Which seems like the better buy based on specs and our limited time thus far with the Galaxy S20+? Here's what we think for now.

