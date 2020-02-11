Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro: the weigh-in

Apple or Samsung? There are loads of other smartphone makers out there, but these two tend to rule the conversation (and our wallets) – and it's Samsung's turn to take the spotlight.
The Korean giant just rolled out the Galaxy S20, which makes some notable enhancements over last year's Galaxy S10 and looks to challenge Apple's iPhone 11 line for your cash. We see the Galaxy S20+ as the rival for the iPhone 11 Pro, given that the standard Galaxy S20's match is the core iPhone 11.
Which seems like the better buy based on specs and our limited time thus far with the Galaxy S20+? Here's what we think for now.
Design: Glass and gloss
Both of these phones are high-end glass sandwiches, but they approach the modern flagship approach in notably different ways.
They're both mostly screen on the front, but Apple opts for the fat notch at the top of the screen, while Samsung decided to poke a hole at the top of the screen for its selfie camera. Samsung's screen is also curved, while Apple's stays flat.
On the back, you get a large camera module in the upper left: it's a rounded square with three big "eyes" on the iPhone, and more rectangular on the Galaxy S20+. Apple opts for stainless steel for its frame, while Samsung sticks to aluminium. Both designs are appealing, but Apple's is a bit more subdued; Samsung has some flashier colour options in the mix.
Screen: Couple beauties
Apple's OLED screen looks great at 5.8in and 2436x1125, but Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen is both larger and crisper at a whopping 6.7in and QHD+ resolution.
That's a pretty significant size difference, and bigger isn't always better if you find the phone too large to comfortably use. That's your call. If you love a large phone, though, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max comes close to the Galaxy S20+ at 6.5in.
Camera: Sharp shooters
Although the iPhone 11 Pro doesn't have the kind of stunning zoom capabilities found on the Huawei P30 Pro, we'd argue that it's the best all-around camera system found on a smartphone today.
We gave it a glowing review, pointing out the crisper images and dynamic range that matches DSLR cameras in some instances, as well as an excellent portrait mode, a stunning night mode, and "epic" video shooting. This triple-camera setup is truly fabulous.
Can Samsung's updated quad-camera array compete? Samsung's flagship cameras have long been good, but not the best in recent years. This one has 12-megapixel wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras, along with a 64MP telephoto camera and a DepthVison camera. Our hopes are high, but we won't know until we get out into the real world with the S20+.
Performance: Power players
Apple's smartphone chips have been the fastest on the market in recent years, routinely coming ahead of the Android competition. Currently, Apple's A13 Bionic chip in the iPhone 11 Pro leads the pack.
Samsung is using its new Exynos 990 chip in Europe and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip in North America and elsewhere. Recent history suggests that neither chip will top Apple in benchmark testing, but we still expect the Galaxy S20+ to feel super snappy and powerful.
Battery and perks: Samsung packs perks
The 4,500mAh battery pack of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is nearly 50% larger than the 3,046mAh cell in the iPhone 11 Pro, so there's bound to be some advantage in upside – although the larger, higher-resolution screen will lessen that impact to some extent.
Both phones offer wireless charging, while Samsung has the added advantage of reverse wireless charging – that is, the ability to top up another wirelessly rechargeable device on the back.
Storage wise, you'll get twice the starting tally on the Galaxy S20+: that's 128GB vs. 64GB on the iPhone 11 Pro. Apple also offers 256GB and 512GB models for extra cash, while Samsung's also comes in 512GB. On top of that, Samsung's phone storage can be expanded out with microSD cards up to 1TB.
Want 5G speeds? You won't find them on any iPhone today, although you will find it in the Galaxy S20+.
Initial verdict: Could be close
We already love the iPhone 11 Pro – it's an excellent, high-end handset that has a great screen, brilliant cameras, and a fantastic operating system with the best mobile app selection around. It's also incredibly pricey, starting at a staggering £1,049.
The Galaxy S20+ comes in right around that price too, at £999. On the surface, it seems to pack in more perks for a little bit less cash… but that's usually the case with Samsung flagships.
We'll have to wait for our full review to see whether the overall experience is just as good as the iPhone 11 Pro, if not even better. We'll finalise our verdict here once we know for sure.
