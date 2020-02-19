Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro: The weigh-in

Last year's Huawei P30 Pro wowed us with its amazing camera skills, delivering a strong 10x zoom that wowed us with the results. Now it's Samsung's time to take its shot.

The newly unveiled Galaxy S20 Ultra, the priciest and most feature-packed edition of the S20 line, packs what Samsung calls a "Space Zoom" feature that delivers 10x "Hybrid Optic Zoom" and 100x "Super Resolution Zoom." That sounds wild.

Can Samsung improve upon Huawei's camera mastery with the S20 Ultra, and more importantly, will it be worth spending that extra cash to bring Samsung's extra-large phone home in your pocket? Here's what we think for now, based on the specs.