Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro: The weigh-in

Last year's Huawei P30 Pro wowed us with its amazing camera skills, delivering a strong 10x zoom that wowed us with the results. Now it's Samsung's time to take its shot.
The newly unveiled Galaxy S20 Ultra, the priciest and most feature-packed edition of the S20 line, packs what Samsung calls a "Space Zoom" feature that delivers 10x "Hybrid Optic Zoom" and 100x "Super Resolution Zoom." That sounds wild.
Can Samsung improve upon Huawei's camera mastery with the S20 Ultra, and more importantly, will it be worth spending that extra cash to bring Samsung's extra-large phone home in your pocket? Here's what we think for now, based on the specs.
Design: Large and sleek
When it comes to design, we see a slight edge for Samsung. The slimmer bezels and punch-hole camera cutout design aesthetic feels fresher and more polished than Huawei's small notch. Huawei offers flashier backing designs, though, but you may or may not dig that style.
Huawei's screen is pretty clearly curved on the right and left sides, but this time around, Samsung has made its screens essentially flat for a change. Again, that's up to preference.
Screen: Ultra crisp
At a massive 6.9in and a surely stunning QHD+ resolution, the Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen ought to look fantastic. Samsung has also packed in a 120Hz refresh rate, but the catch is that you can only enable it at Full HD+ resolution, so… that's a drag.
Huawei, on the other hand, sticks to Full HD+ resolution and standard 60Hz refresh rate no matter what, on a 6.47in OLED panel. It's still a bright and colourful screen, even if it's not quite as crisp as what Samsung has on offer here.
Camera: The big question
Here's the most intriguing part of this showdown. As mentioned, the P30 Pro has one of the best camera setups available today, even a year later. The quad-camera array (40MP wide, 20MP ultra-wide, 8MP periscope, and time-of-flight sensor) takes stellar snaps throughout, and it's the 10x hybrid zoom that captures shocking detail from a distance.
We'll have to see how Samsung's Space Zoom feature compares on its own quad-camera setup, which has 108MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto, and DepthVision cameras. Our guess is that the 10x zoom will be comparable in quality, and perhaps even better given the extra year since the P30 Pro's release.
However, as seen in a Samsung promotional video, the 100x zoom probably isn't going to give you a super-clear result. It seems like more novelty than anything, but we're eager to see how 10x looks and if it can go a bit closer without sacrificing much quality.
Performance: Newer is faster
No doubt, Samsung has the edge here. The Exynos 990 chips in the UK and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chips used in other territories are a generation newer than the Kirin 980 chip in the P30 Pro… and maybe a generation and a half, given the release timing of each processor.
We know the P30 Pro is a plenty speedy phone, so the everyday difference may not be obvious or really even noticeable. This is one for the benchmark comparisons, where the Galaxy S20 Ultra should have an advantage on pretty much any test thrown at it. Even though the P30 Pro is a year old, it's still extremely capable of handling games, apps, and anything else you've got.
Battery and perks: Ultra fast
The P30 Pro's 4,200mAh battery pack is a sizable one, providing upwards of two days of usage depending on how hard you push it. The Galaxy S20 Ultra goes a fair bit larger at 5,000mAh – but with a larger, higher-resolution screen, we doubt it has any real uptime advantage.
Both phones offer wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging for topping up a pal's phone or an accessory like earbuds.
You can get the Galaxy S20 Ultra with 128GB or 512GB of internal storage, and then augment that with microSD expandable storage. The P30 Pro, meanwhile, is sold in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB varieties, and can be expanded with Huawei's Nano Memory cards.
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the only one of these phones with 5G support, however: the P30 Pro only offers LTE coverage.
Initial verdict: Too close to call
When it's all added up, the pricier and one-year-newer Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra certainly has some extra perks and advantages – but at a price of £1,199, you'll pay a hefty sum for this hearty package.
The P30 Pro, on the other hand, rolled out last spring at £899… but now you can find it a fair bit cheaper, with Amazon showing it around £699 as of this writing. That's a nice price for a flashy flagship with a brilliant camera.
It's too early to tell whether the Galaxy S20 Ultra delivers a better-enough camera experience to warrant the expense from serious smartphone shooters, but that sizable price difference could be hard to stomach from many prospective buyers. Stay tuned: we'll have a final verdict here once we issue our Galaxy S20 Ultra review in the near future.