Samsung Galaxy S10E vs Apple iPhone XR: The weigh-in

Apple did something interesting with the iPhone XR: it released a phone that (mostly) looked like its iPhone XS flagship, but skimped on some specs to deliver a comparable experience at a lower (but hardly cheap) price.

In classic Samsung fashion, the Korean giant is now doing much the same with the Galaxy S10E. Revealed alongside the base Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10E keeps the powerful processor, colourful glass, and reverse wireless charging, but opts for a smaller, lower-resolution flat panel, and trims elsewhere as well.

They're perfectly suited to be rivals, but which "budget" flagship truly deserves your large-but-not-as-large wad of cash? Here's what we think for now, based on the Galaxy S10E's specs.