Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Sony Xperia 1: The weigh-in

Until recently, Sony's smartphone division seemed destined to disappear: the company couldn't compete with top-end rivals and profits kept dwindling. But the Japanese giant turned things around in 2018.
Last spring's Sony Xperia XZ2 finally held its own with other flagships, and autumn's Xperia XZ3 was even better. But rather than iterate further, Sony has scrapped it all in favour of a very appealing new device: the Xperia 1. With a seriously super-tall display, alluring minimalism, and assists from all over the legendary electronics company, the Xperia 1 could be the one to make Sony a true smartphone leader again.
Of course, the competition is stiffer than ever – and it looks to be led by Samsung's Galaxy S10 this spring. Shipping in early March, the Galaxy S10 has a sleeker punch-hole face, a triple-camera setup, and plenty of power packed within.
Which phone will be more deserving of your cash this year? Here's our initial take based on the specs and hands-on time, and we'll issue a final verdict once we've reviewed both phones.
Design: Quite distinctive
We see a lot of smartphones that look like they're cut from the same cloth, but that's definitely not the case with the Galaxy S10 and Xperia 1.
The Galaxy S10 trims most of the bezel above and below the screen by using a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing selfie camera, literally putting it right within the screen. Elsewhere, it's all glass, aluminium, and curves, building off of the familiar Galaxy S9/S8 design.
The Xperia 1 also has curves, aluminium, and glass, but it's defined more by its height than any bold new design shifts. We called it "ruthlessly efficient" in our hands-on review from MWC. There's no notch or cutout, which means it has a solid chunk of bezel on the top, but the silhouette here is definitely distinctive all the same.
Screen: Quad HD... or 4K?!
Samsung routinely has the best OLED screens around, and we expect the 6.1in Quad HD panel on the Galaxy S10 to be at or near the top of the pack. The small punch-hole doesn't look like it'll be terribly distracting, and it ought to make the screen even more impactful.
But Sony is promising a major challenge in this category with the Xperia 1. Not only is the 6.5in 21:9 OLED the tallest phone screen around, but this large-and-in-charge display comes in at a whopping 4K resolution with HDR in tow. Do you really need a 4K screen for a handheld device? You know, probably not, but we're excited to see how everything looks on it.
Camera: One, two, three
Both Samsung and Sony are making big moves this time around, each moving from a single back camera in the Galaxy S9 and Xperia XZ3 respectively to a triple-camera setup this time.
Samsung hasn't led the pack in this department in a while, but always turns out strong flagship cameras. This year's setup builds upon the 12-megapixel main wide-angle sensor with a dual f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture, augmenting it with 16MP (f/2.2) ultra wide-angle and 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lenses.
On the other end, Sony opts for a triple 12MP approach, at 16mm (wide), 28mm, and 52mm (telephoto) settings. It borrows autofocus skills from Sony's powerful Alpha camera line, with a BIONZ X image processing engine. Sony's smartphone cameras haven't been consistently great over the years, but this sounds promising.
Performance: Should be close
It should be about even here: Sony uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chip everywhere, while Samsung uses the same processor in the United States. However, we'll see Samsung's own Exynos 9820 chip in Europe, instead, and benchmarks show a very slim advantage over the Snapdragon.
Samsung goes for a meaty 8GB RAM while Sony settles for 6GB, but that's still a lot to play with for multitasking and other heavy-lifting needs. Assuming each maker's Android Pie skin doesn't bog things down, both phones should be plenty fast and very capable of handling all kinds of games and apps.
Battery and perks: Galaxy of perks
The battery packs are pretty close here: Samsung has 3,400mAh in the Galaxy S10, while Sony opts for 3,300mAh for the Xperia 1. We're a little concerned about the latter, to be honest, given the likely power demands of the 4K OLED panel – but we hope to be proven wrong.
The Galaxy S10 has wireless charging onboard, and also packs in PowerShare reverse wireless charging, a feature that lets you pop another wirelessly-chargeable phone (or say, Samsung's Galaxy Buds) on the back for a top-up. Unfortunately, you won't be able to charge the Xperia 1 like that… because it doesn't have wireless charging at all.
The Xperia 1 and Galaxy S10 both come with 128GB storage, although Samsung also has a 512GB model available. And in both cases, you can pop in a microSD card to boost that tally.
Sony's fingerprint sensor is now located on the power button on the side of the phone, while Samsung opts for the increasingly trendy in-display sensor. This one's an ultrasonic sensor, which is said to be more reliable than the optical sensors seen in the OnePlus 6T and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.
Samsung's phone also supports the Gear VR headset shell, letting you tap into immersive virtual reality games and apps, while the Xperia 1 has no such equivalent. And the Galaxy S10 still has a 3.5mm headphone port, while the Xperia 1 sadly doesn't.
Initial verdict: Too close to call
Honestly, it's hard to make a call at this point. Samsung is usually the safe bet, as Sony's track record with flagships has only really improved over the last year – and even then, we still thought the Galaxy S9 was the better overall pick above the Xperia XZ3.
But this time around, it's an all-new battle. The Galaxy S10 looks super appealing, with a new finish and plenty of fresh tech within, but we're also very enticed by the extra-tall Xperia 1 with that dazzling screen. There are still question marks, especially about whether that battery pack can sustain a 4K screen, but there's a lot of upside here.
The Xperia 1 sells for £849, while the Galaxy S10 is £799 – and the larger Galaxy S10+ is £899. So it's right in the same ballpark. We'll reserve a final judgment until we have a chance to review both, at which point we'll update this piece with our verdict.