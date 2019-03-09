Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Sony Xperia 1: The weigh-in

Until recently, Sony's smartphone division seemed destined to disappear: the company couldn't compete with top-end rivals and profits kept dwindling. But the Japanese giant turned things around in 2018.

Last spring's Sony Xperia XZ2 finally held its own with other flagships, and autumn's Xperia XZ3 was even better. But rather than iterate further, Sony has scrapped it all in favour of a very appealing new device: the Xperia 1. With a seriously super-tall display, alluring minimalism, and assists from all over the legendary electronics company, the Xperia 1 could be the one to make Sony a true smartphone leader again.

Of course, the competition is stiffer than ever – and it looks to be led by Samsung's Galaxy S10 this spring. Shipping in early March, the Galaxy S10 has a sleeker punch-hole face, a triple-camera setup, and plenty of power packed within.

Which phone will be more deserving of your cash this year? Here's our initial take based on the specs and hands-on time, and we'll issue a final verdict once we've reviewed both phones.