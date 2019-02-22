Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro: The weigh-in

Samsung is gunning for the smartphone throne again with the debut of its Galaxy S10 line, and sitting atop the pile right now is Huawei's Mate 20 Pro.
The triple-camera wonder builds upon the great Huawei P20 Pro by packing in more premium perks, like a Quad HD OLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, and reverse wireless charging for topping up other devices, and the end result is today's best flagship phone.
The Galaxy S10+ is the closest match for the Mate 20 Pro, seemingly matching it on all major features on paper – from three back cameras to a beautiful display and plenty more. Can Samsung's latest dethrone the current greatest? Here's what we think, now that we've been hands-on with the Galaxy S10+.
Design: Couple of beauties
The Mate 20 Pro is definitely one of 2018's best-looking phones, with a big and bright screen on the front, minimal bezel, and a few different beautiful backing options – including a brilliant Twilight gradient colour, plus a textured glass version. That said, the notch on the front is pretty large, much like that of the current iPhones.
The Galaxy S10+ might beat it, though. Instead of a notch, it has a pinhole cutout for the camera, leaving little bezel on the top and bottom. Granted, with two front cameras, that pinhole is a bit larger here than on the smaller S10 models. Elsewhere, it looks a fair bit like the Galaxy S9+: curvy and full of glass and aluminium.
Screen: Two of a kind?
In terms of displays, these phones seem awfully close on paper. The Mate 20 Pro has a curved 6.39in Quad HD AMOLED panel, while the Galaxy S10+ has a… curved 6.4in Quad HD AMOLED panel. Yeah, like we said: pretty close.
Whether Samsung has an edge in performance remains to be seen, although the company typically has the best screens around. The Mate 20 Pro's screen looks beautiful, though, so this won't be a sure or easy win for Samsung.
Both phones hide their fingerprint sensors beneath the screen, with the Mate 20 Pro using an optical scanner and the Galaxy S10+ opting for an ultrasonic version. The latter is said to have more success in direct sunlight and in wet conditions, so there might be an advantage on Samsung's end. In everyday use, however, we imagine they'll both work well in most scenarios.
Camera: Shootout!
Count 'em: one, two, three cameras on the back of both phones. With the Mate 20 Pro, we already know that it's the camera king. It has a 40-megapixel (f/1.8) main wide lens, a 20MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and the results are routinely very detailed and colourful. It also has great 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom, giving you a glimpse at far-off sights without sacrificing clarity.
The Galaxy S10+ also has three back cameras now: a 12MP wide-angle lens that can automatically swap between f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (f/2.4) lens. Aside from megapixel differences, they seem potentially close on paper – but it all comes down to results, and we'll have to wait and see when we start snapping.
On the front, the Galaxy S10+ doubles up with multiple front-facing cameras, while the Mate 20 Pro has iPhone X-like sensors for improved facial security.
Performance: Power-packed
Both phones pack a real punch when it comes to processing power. The Mate 20 Pro wields Huawei's Kirin 980 chip, which is currently the most powerful Android processor on the market, but Samsung's Exynos 9280 chip (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in some territories) could have a slight edge in the Galaxy S10+. In any case, both phones will be super swift.
The Mate 20 Pro comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations, while the Galaxy S10+ starts at 8GB and also offers a 12GB edition. More RAM can mean smoother multitasking and fewer hitches along the way, although 12GB seems thoroughly excessive for what you'll actually use a smartphone for.
Battery and perks: Slight differences
It's close again on battery life: the Mate 20 Pro has a 4,200mAh cell, while the Galaxy S10+ is just a notch lower at 4,100mAh. Huawei's phone can get you into a second day with moderate usage, or at least ensure that your heavy day of usage doesn't require a top-up. The Galaxy S10+ ought to be close.
Both phones offer wireless charging capabilities, and both also can charge other wirelessly-chargeable phones on the back, along with compatible earbuds and such.
When it comes to storage, you can definitely get a lot more with the Galaxy S10+. Samsung's phone comes in 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions, while the Mate 20 Pro sticks with 128GB and 256GB editions. Both let you use expandable memory, with the Galaxy S10+ using microSD cards and Huawei opting for its proprietary Nano Memory format.
Initial verdict: Too close to call
This is going to be incredibly close. Samsung has produced a phone that matches (or nearly matches) our current favourite on nearly every spec, and might even surpass it in a couple key ways. Given all of that, this seems like a very fair fight – and Samsung could have the edge when it comes to design.
It's too early to call right now, but we think it's safe to say that Samsung has a real shot at reclaiming the top spot on our list of today's best smartphones. We'll know for sure very soon when we complete our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S10+, and we will update this comparison with a final verdict once that's settled.