Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro: The weigh-in

Samsung is gunning for the smartphone throne again with the debut of its Galaxy S10 line, and sitting atop the pile right now is Huawei's Mate 20 Pro.

The triple-camera wonder builds upon the great Huawei P20 Pro by packing in more premium perks, like a Quad HD OLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, and reverse wireless charging for topping up other devices, and the end result is today's best flagship phone.

The Galaxy S10+ is the closest match for the Mate 20 Pro, seemingly matching it on all major features on paper – from three back cameras to a beautiful display and plenty more. Can Samsung's latest dethrone the current greatest? Here's what we think, now that we've been hands-on with the Galaxy S10+.