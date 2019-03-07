Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Honor View 20: The weigh-in

The Galaxy S10 is about to roll out, and it represents the new top-of-the-line Android experience from Samsung – but other makers are delivering premium experiences for much, much less cash.
Honor is one of those companies leading the charge, and the View 20 is easily its best effort to date. Packing in plenty of power and the same kind of punch-hole display as the Galaxy S10, it's an alluring option that'll save you a few hundred quid in the process.
It does come with some sacrifices, however. Are they worth making? Here's how these two glossy handsets compare now that we've been hands-on with the Galaxy S10, and we'll update this comparison once we post our final review.
Design: Trading punches
The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Honor View 20 are two of the first big-name phones to introduce punch-hole camera cutouts, which poke a little hole in the screen for the selfie cam. That allows them to stretch the display across more of the phone's face without big bezel chunks or a larger notch.
The holes look about evenly-sized here, but Honor opted to put its punch-hole in the left corner while Samsung's is in the right corner. Your call on whether that makes any difference. The "chin" bezel at the bottom of the screen looks a smidge larger on the Honor View 20, but the overall effect is very similar.
On the back, the Galaxy S10 opts for plain-coloured glass while the Honor View 20 goes for flash: a bold, blue, angular design that reflects light. It's about as flashy as phones come today.
Screen: OLED edge
Here's one of the areas in which that price difference is most obvious. Samsung always has the best OLED screens on the market, and the Galaxy S10 seems to be no exception. The 6.1in panel comes in at Quad HD resolution and looked stunning in our hands-on.
By contrast, the 6.4in Honor View screen comes in at the lower 1080p resolution, and on top of that, it's an LCD panel – so it doesn't have the deep blacks or brilliant contrast of an OLED screen. Even so, it's pretty good. As we said in our review, "It's not the sharpest, and it's not OLED. But most of you will have to actively try to nail down the difference in real-life terms."
Samsung's screen also has an unseen perk: an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Honor View 20 just has a standard sensor on the back, but when it comes to functionality, it probably doesn't matter.
Camera: One or three?
The Honor View 20 bucks the multi-camera trend of late, and instead goes hard on a single sensor – a massive 48-megapixel Sony camera. It actually snaps 12MP images via four camera sensor pixels and has lots of A.I. assists, and the results are typically great. Night shots are pretty nice too, and you can get loads of detail.
We're expecting big things from the Galaxy S10, as well, which actually gives into the triple-camera rush. It has another 12MP main sensor with adjustable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4), as well as a 16MP ultra-wide sensor at f/2.2 and a 12MP telephoto sensor at f/2.4. Samsung always has great flagship cameras, but hasn't been at the top of the heap for a while. We'll find out soon whether the S10 changes anything there.
Performance: Power-packed
You might expect a big difference in power between these phones, but don't: they both use current top-end Android processors. The Honor View 20 uses Huawei's Kirin 980 chip – the same as in our current #1 phone, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro – while the Galaxy S10 uses Samsung's Exynos 9820 chip in Europe and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the States.
There are slight differences between them, but they're not far off from one another in benchmark testing. You can get the View 20 with 6GB or 8GB RAM, depending on the version you buy, while the Galaxy S10 comes with 8GB RAM.
Battery and perks: Pay for perks
The View 20 should see a solid advantage in terms of battery life, as its 4,000mAh pack is very large indeed – and on par with the Huawei P20 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Note 9. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 comes up short by comparison with 3,400mAh. With a fair amount more capacity and a lower-res screen to power, the View 20 ought to provide hours more uptime.
Samsung's premium price tag comes into play with perks, too: the Galaxy S10 not only has wireless charging, but also PowerShare reverse wireless charging. That means that it can charge other wirelessly-chargeable phones and accessories (like the Galaxy Buds) on its back.
The Honor View 20 comes in 128GB and 256GB storage varieties, but has no ability to add more storage via microSD. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 offers 128GB and 512GB options and a microSD slot. That's a big bonus.
The Galaxy S10 also has Gear VR support, letting you strap your phone into a headset shell and use it to experience virtual reality games and apps.
Luckily, both of these phones have a 3.5mm headphone port. Phew.
Initial verdict: What's your spend?
The Honor View 20 is truly impressive, delivering a flagship-level handset at £499 that can hold its own against the OnePlus 6T. It doesn't have all of the perks of pricier handsets, but it has everything it needs: power, a bit of design flash, a great screen, and a strong camera. You can't go wrong here.
But for people who want more, the Galaxy S10 will no doubt be an alluring option. It likely has one of the best screens on the market, along with impressive power, a promising triple-camera setup, and helpful perks like microSD support, wireless charging, and PowerShare reverse charging.
Samsung's thing is always premium polish and plenty of extras, and the Galaxy S10 will deliver that at the serious asking price of £799. Based on what we've seen and used so far, it's probably worth it. But if you can deal with a couple of precise snips, the Honor View 20 is an excellent 2019 flagship that'll save you £300 in the process.