Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Honor View 20: The weigh-in

The Galaxy S10 is about to roll out, and it represents the new top-of-the-line Android experience from Samsung – but other makers are delivering premium experiences for much, much less cash.

Honor is one of those companies leading the charge, and the View 20 is easily its best effort to date. Packing in plenty of power and the same kind of punch-hole display as the Galaxy S10, it's an alluring option that'll save you a few hundred quid in the process.

It does come with some sacrifices, however. Are they worth making? Here's how these two glossy handsets compare now that we've been hands-on with the Galaxy S10, and we'll update this comparison once we post our final review.