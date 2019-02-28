Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone XS: The weigh-in

The battle between Samsung and Apple has been waged across many years and handsets, and this grudge match has been renewed with the introduction of the Galaxy S10.

While last year's Galaxy S9 felt a little tired compared to the fresh and new iPhone X, now it's Samsung coming out swinging with a bold new look: a dazzling display with a tiny punch-hole cutout for the camera, rather than a big notch at the top. The end result looks pretty beautiful, and Samsung has packed in a few other upgrades within the big #10.

Meanwhile, Apple went the refinement route with the iPhone XS, currently our third-favourite phone in the world. Can the Galaxy S10 reclaim Samsung's place at or near the top of the charts, or will this slick new look fall short against Apple's ultra-premium offering?

Here's how this latest skirmish looks for now, and we'll update our verdict once our Galaxy S10 review is complete.