Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Apple iPhone XS Max: The weigh-in

The battle for the very best extra-large phone never seems to cease, and there's a brand new contender in the mix: the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

With a 6.4in Quad HD screen, a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing cameras, and plenty of Samsung's trademark flagship gloss, it's sure to be one of the hottest phones of the spring. Also in that XL department is Apple's iPhone XS Max, which marries the modern allure of the iPhone X aesthetic with the sheer size of the old Plus models.

Both are large, in charge, and demand quite a bit of money – but if you're willing to spend, then they'll likely be two of your most compelling options for months to come. Which one most warrants the spend? Here's what we think, now that we've been hands-on with the Galaxy S10+, and we'll update and finalise this comparison once our review posts.