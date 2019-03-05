Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Apple iPhone XS Max: The weigh-in

The battle for the very best extra-large phone never seems to cease, and there's a brand new contender in the mix: the Samsung Galaxy S10+.
With a 6.4in Quad HD screen, a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing cameras, and plenty of Samsung's trademark flagship gloss, it's sure to be one of the hottest phones of the spring. Also in that XL department is Apple's iPhone XS Max, which marries the modern allure of the iPhone X aesthetic with the sheer size of the old Plus models.
Both are large, in charge, and demand quite a bit of money – but if you're willing to spend, then they'll likely be two of your most compelling options for months to come. Which one most warrants the spend? Here's what we think, now that we've been hands-on with the Galaxy S10+, and we'll update and finalise this comparison once our review posts.
Design: Notch or punch?
If you want a pure, unadulterated, rectangular screen, then you're out of luck here. The Galaxy S10+ does more than just curve its screen on the sides – Samsung's actually poked a hole in the thing. It's a fairly noticeable one here, too, because the S10+ has two front cameras.
However, the end result is no notch and much less bezel, and the nearly full-face screen approach looks great. Elsewhere, the Galaxy S10+ fully looks the premium part, with glossy glass and aluminium plus plenty of curves and polish.
On Apple's side of things, the iPhone XS Max has that trademark notch on top, but that trade-off gets you an immersive screen with very little bezel around it. With glass on the back and gleaming stainless steel for the frame, it certainly looks like a phone that you'd have to shell out a lot of cash for. And you do…
Screen: Both beauties
If Samsung has any visible advantage here, it's bound to be a very small one. In fact, Samsung makes the OLED screens for the iPhone XS Max, so these panels are nearly two of a kind.
On the Galaxy S10+ side, you'll get a higher-resolution 6.4in screen at 3040x1440, while the 6.5in iPhone XS screen comes in at 2688x1242. At that size and resolution, you're not likely to notice that fewer pixels are packed into XS Max panel, but we'd have to see them side-by-side to know whether any differences are obvious.
The S10+ has a hidden trick within its screen, however: an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor backed right into the display. The iPhone XS Max has no such sensor, opting instead to only use Face ID facial security. The iPhone has a 3D Touch pressure-sensitive display, but that feature has proven largely negligible in the grand scale of things.
Camera: Snap decision
The Galaxy S10+ is absolutely loaded with cameras, with three on the back and two on the front. That's two more than the iPhone XS Max, which has two on the rear and one super-equipped front camera – but quality matters a lot more than quantity, of course.
We haven't used the Galaxy S10+'s cameras enough to know exactly what to expect, but you get a nice range of lenses on the back: a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that automatically switches between f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture depending on lighting, as well as a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The first two of those pack in optical image stabilisation.
Samsung routinely has great camera setups, including the dual-camera offerings on the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+, so we anticipate strong results. However, Huawei's triple-camera phones have taken the smartphone shooter crown over the last year, and the P30 Pro is right around the corner.
The iPhone XS Max, meanwhile, has a pair of 12-megapixel cameras: wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4), both with optical image stabilisation. Shots are routinely excellent; you'll get crisp, detailed photos in most scenarios. It doesn't have many obvious weaknesses. We'll have to see whether the S10+ matches up to – or even surpasses – what Apple's got here.
Apple has the powerful TrueDepth camera on the front that enables the stellar Face ID security and fun Animoji, while Samsung has a couple of standard shooters on the front. It'll still do facial and iris scanning for security, although it's not quite as secure of a process.
Performance: Serious firepower
If you look at benchmark tests, it's clear that Apple still has a lead on the entire smartphone industry: the A12 Bionic rates higher than even the brand new Exynos 9820 chip found in the Galaxy S10+ in Europe, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 used in the States.
The Galaxy S10+ has a lot more RAM in play, however – either 8GB in the standard edition, or 12GB in the pricier Ceramic version. The iPhone XS Max has just 4GB, but it's silky-smooth all the while. In real-world use, we imagine the Galaxy S10+ will feel about as fast as the iPhone, even if benchmarks give Apple a small edge.
Battery and perks: All Samsung
We suspect Samsung will also have an edge when it comes to battery life: the 4,100mAh pack in the Galaxy S10+ is a fair leap ahead of the 3,174mAh pack in the iPhone XS Max, although the S10+ powers a higher-resolution screen. Even so, you ought to get a good few more hours out of that pack.
Both have wireless charging, but only the S10+ has PowerShare reverse charging, which lets you pop another wirelessly-chargeable phone or device on the back to top it up. You can juice up Samsung's new Galaxy Buds, for example… or even the iPhone XS Max!
In terms of storage, you have to give it to Samsung again. The base model comes with 128GB, with 512GB and 1TB editions also available. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS Max gives you just 64GB in the base model, jumping up to 256GB and 512GB if you're willing to spend extra. The S10+ is the better value there, plus you can buy cheaper microSD cards instead. You can't do that with an iPhone.
The Galaxy S10+ also supports Samsung's Gear VR shell, even if the company has been suspiciously quiet about its entertaining mobile virtual reality experience this time around.
Oh, and the Galaxy S10+ has a headphone port. The iPhone XS Max doesn't, of course.
Initial verdict: A big battle
The iPhone XS Max is one of our favourite phones in the world right now (it occupies the same space as the standard-sized XS), and if Samsung's track record is any indication, then we'll probably see the Galaxy S10+ wind up on the same list in a matter of weeks.
We love the iPhone XS Max for its beautiful screen, understated design, enviable power, and great operating system and app/game selection. The Galaxy S10+ should match most of those points, plus it has a larger battery and other sweet perks… and is £200 less to start at £899 (vs. £1,099 for the XS Max).
Barring any unexpectedly massive flaws, the Galaxy S10+ is likely a better pick for anyone who wants a huge, cutting-edge flagship – and isn't dead-set on owning an iPhone.