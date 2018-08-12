Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Huawei P20 Pro: The weigh-in

It's that time of the year again, although it's a smidge earlier than last year: Samsung just announced the Galaxy Note 9, showcasing its next very large Android handset.

Most of the details had leaked out in advance, but now we have official confirmation that the S Pen-packing super phone will feature a larger screen, improved cameras, and other perks along the way. By and large, however, it's not a huge change from the Galaxy Note 8.

Meanwhile, Huawei's P20 Pro is our current reigning smartphone champion, standing tall above even Samsung's Galaxy S9. Can it continue its title defence against the Galaxy Note 9, as well, or will Samsung's latest prove to be the smartphone world's greatest? Here's how this battle looks so far based on the initial specs.