Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+: the weigh-in

This catch-all category shows some key ways in which the phones differ. When it comes to battery capacity, the 4,000mAh cell of the Galaxy Note 9 is one of the best you'll find in a flagship-level phone, and should keep the phone humming well into a second day.

The Galaxy S9+'s 3,500mAh pack is good for a bit more than a full day, which is plenty for most users, but it's hard to argue with more uptime. Both phones offer wireless charging too.

As far as storage goes, the Galaxy S9+ comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB varieties. The Note 9, on the other hand, starts at 128GB and then vaults up to 512GB of internal storage with its pricier edition. And both can expand out with microSD storage, with the top-end Note 9 reaching a potential 1TB of total storage if you toss in a 512GB memory card.

Both can do a PC-like desktop experience with an external monitor, but the Galaxy S9+ needs the expensive DeX Pad accessory while the Note 9 can just run a USB-C to HDMI cable. Both can fit into compatible Gear VR headsets for mobile virtual reality fun, though.

And then there's the S Pen stylus, the true defining difference between the handsets. Do you want a stylus on your large Samsung phone? If so, buy the Note 9. The stylus lets you scribble and sketch as usual, plus new Bluetooth connectivity lets you use it as a media remote, a camera shutter button, and more.