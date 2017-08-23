Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Galaxy Note 7: the weigh-in

Chances are very slim that you currently own a Samsung Galaxy Note 7, despite our glowing five-star review from last year. Why? Because Samsung recalled them all.

While the phone itself was a stunner and worked beautifully during testing, a number of buyers experienced extremely dangerous battery issues that led to fires and small explosions, including injury and damage. So Samsung took them all back and decided to regroup for 2017.

And following the successful Galaxy S8 launch, now we have the Galaxy Note 8 on the horizon. It clearly follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy S8, and it's likewise an evolution of what we saw with last year's short-lived model.

But how does the Galaxy Note 8 to the phone that some people rocked for a few weeks in 2016? Here's an early look at how the specs shake out.