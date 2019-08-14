Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ vs OnePlus 7 Pro: The weigh-in

The battle between a Samsung flagship and a cheaper OnePlus alternative is a familiar one from the last few years, but with the Galaxy Note 10+ and OnePlus 7 Pro, they're both pricier handsets than usual.

They're also both richer with premium features than usual. The Note 10+ runs a cool thousand quid and comes with various enhancements over the previous model, including a much sleeker design, enhanced S Pen stylus, and quite a bit more power packed within.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 Pro vaults the brand into the ultra-premium space with a nearly bezel-less Quad HD panel at a silky smooth 90Hz refresh rate, as well as a triple-camera setup and a top-end processor.

Do the Note 10+'s added perks justify the price bump, or is the OnePlus 7 Pro still the more sensible option for most? Here's what we think now that we've been hands-on with the Note 10+.