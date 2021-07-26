Random Access Memories: Etch A Sketch

Ah, the art of drawing without lifting your pencil – but using two knobs. Helpful. Blame the French

The original artform of lineography was big in France in the 17th century , and the Etch A Sketch was designed by a Frenchman , André Cassagnes. But the mechanics are really interesting – like a steampunk iPad. You twiddle knobs, driving pulleys and cables, this drags a plotter across the screen’s rear, removing aluminium powder to reveal the darkness within.

You don’t need Wi-Fi , you don’t need batteries – you just need imagination!