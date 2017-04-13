PlayBase vs PlayBar: which Sonos TV speaker is best and which is right for you?

But let's deal with that placement consideration first - should you really avoid the PlayBar if you're not wall-mounting? I'd suggest so, yes.

The PlayBar was initially sold on its ability to fit in with both wall-mounted and pedestal-stood TVs, but there are flaws. The biggest of which is that the 'feet' of the thing are on the side of the PlayBar that would be against the wall if you were wall-mounting. What that means is that while the speakers fire forward if you wall-mount, they fire upwards if standing on a piece of furniture, which leads to quite an indirect sound.

Yes, you can stand the PlayBar on the 'wrong' side if you like, but that leaves you with raw metal against the surface of your furniture and the IR repeater facing the wrong direction, which means signals from your remote control might not get through to your TV.

In short, the PlayBase is a much better design for TVs that aren't wall-mounted because it provides a big flat surface for your TV to stand upon. It'll support up to 35kg, which is more than almost any modern TV, and while some models have legs too far apart to stand on the PlayBase, the Sonos' slim design means these TVs will generally straddle it really nicely.

The two speakers are pretty different in terms of build and styling, too, the PlayBar with its mostly metal chassis and fabric speaker cover, and the PlayBase with its matte plastic shell and pattern of precision-drilled holes. The PlayBase looks a bit more contemporary and minimalist, but ultimately these two devices are both good looking and well built.

That, and the fact that each design lends itself to a different setup, means this round can only be a draw.

Winner: Draw