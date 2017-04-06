Opinion: I really want Xbox’s Project Scorpio, because I’m an idiot

Any sensible gamer should run a mile at the thought of buying Microsoft’s Xbox Project Scorpio.

Now confirmed as the first ‘proper’ 4K console, it’s going to be ridiculously expensive and only a very small handful of games will support that Ultra High Definition resolution.

Why is it, then, that the entirety of Stuff HQ has spent the afternoon drooling over its keyboards in unison? Because Project Scorpio is the most powerful games console you can buy. Also, we’re all a bunch of idiots.

As King of the Numpties - a.k.a. a PlayStation 4 Pro owner - I feel best-placed to explain this unquenchable consumerist thirst. Despite its defiance of all common sense and decency.

Original image: Eurogamer