Opinion: I really want Xbox’s Project Scorpio, because I’m an idiot

Any sensible gamer should run a mile at the thought of buying Microsoft’s Xbox Project Scorpio.
Now confirmed as the first ‘proper’ 4K console, it’s going to be ridiculously expensive and only a very small handful of games will support that Ultra High Definition resolution.
Why is it, then, that the entirety of Stuff HQ has spent the afternoon drooling over its keyboards in unison? Because Project Scorpio is the most powerful games console you can buy. Also, we’re all a bunch of idiots.
As King of the Numpties - a.k.a. a PlayStation 4 Pro owner - I feel best-placed to explain this unquenchable consumerist thirst. Despite its defiance of all common sense and decency.
Once you go 4K, there’s no turning back
Last summer, in an epic act of folly, I bought myself a 4K TV to watch England get gazumped by Iceland in the best possible quality. The problem? Euro 2016 wasn’t actually broadcast in Ultra High Definition with High Dynamic Range, so there was nothing to watch on my fancy new telly.
To solve this most first-world of woes, I needed something that would actually make my fancy Samsung look glorious. Rather than a standard-def BBC broadcast that may as well have been dressed up in a string vest and jorts. Obviously this meant buying another shiny new thing: the Xbox One S.
In hindsight, this was where I really made a dunce of myself. Because, once you’ve wheel-spun your way across Australia in Forza Horizon 3, playing a game that doesn’t treat you to a jaw-dropping sunset in HDR is a massive downer.
Last month I went back and played Portal again and it pretty much resembled a 4am kebab that had been spat out onto a Birmingham pavement. You know, Portal: one of the greatest games of all-time. And I’m fussing over its graphical fidelity. Idiot.
The PS4 Pro ain’t all that
With Project Scorpio, we can finally stick a fork in the 4K gaming war - and that is a huge relief for any fool like me who places far too high a value on pixel counts.
For all its hype and bluster, the PS4 Pro has proved a confusing machine when it comes to UHD performance. Some games look glorious on it, some look exactly the same as they did before and others might be a little bit better…it’s hard to tell. The bottom line is that if you get slain in The Witcher 3 it still takes an absolute age to reload your game. And that’s even if you’ve got the console’s experimental Boost mode switched on.
Project Scorpio promises to do away with any such confusion. Being an even more powerful machine, and thanks to Microsoft’s commitment to actually going back through its catalogue to make sure the old games benefit, those classic Xbox One games will play smoother and load faster than ever before.
And, of course, new games made specifically for the machine should be magnificent. Simply put, this thing has the power to eat your PS4 Pro for breakfast. The one teensy snag? Games.
What to play on Scorpio
Microsoft’s track record with exclusive games this console generation has been akin to Louis Van Gaal’s tenure at Manchester United: unyielding mediocrity married to a handful of dizzying highs.
For every Forza Horizon 3, there’s been a ReCore, Quantum Break or Halo Wars 2 to begrudgingly trudge through. And, both Scalebound and Fable Legends were cancelled before they even saw the light of day. So at the moment potential Scorpio owners have CrackDown 3 to look forward to this Christmas and that’s about it.
Yes, there’ll probably be a new, initially exclusive Tomb Raider announced at E3 in June, and Forza Motorsport 7 will likely pop up, too, but while these will almost certainly be fine (and gorgeous) games, we’re craving something new and inventive that will will blow our collective mind and make the Scorpio look essential.
But if Microsoft had such a game up its sleeve I think we’d have seen it by now, which means this year at least it’ll be up to third-party developers to get Scorpio at the top of every Christmas list, and so far only Shadow of War has been confirmed as compatible with the console.
Save yourselves
Despite all that, I still plan on wrapping my sweaty mitts around a Scorpio controller by the time Santa hits town this year. Because I am an idiot, and it’ll be the most powerful games console in the world until the PlayStation 5 arrives.
So for the next three years, if you want the greatest possible fidelity from FIFA, Battlefield, Assassin’s Creed or even Red Dead Redemption 2, then you’ll probably have to play those games on Project Scorpio.
Yes, it’s the height of vanity to value graphics above all else. No, you’ll never convince me to think otherwise.
Why? Because 4K gaming has ruined me.