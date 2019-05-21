OnePlus 7 vs Honor View 20: The weigh-in

All the buzz in the smartphone world right now is centered on the ultra-luxe OnePlus 7 Pro, but don't ignore the standard OnePlus 7.
True, it doesn't have the notch-less Quad HD display and pop-up camera, but with a few key upgrades over the OnePlus 6T, it still may be the best deal in smartphones. Or one of the best, at least. The Honor View 20 arguably stole that mantle away from the 6T earlier this year, but is it still the £499 phone to buy now that the OnePlus 7 is about to drop?
Here's what we think, after going hands-on with the OnePlus 7.
Design: Same fight
This battle hasn't really changed since we put the OnePlus 6T against the Honor View 20 a few months back. That's because the OnePlus 6T is nearly identical aside from very, very minor tweaks. OnePlus put all of its design oomph into the OnePlus 7 Pro, which means the standard OP7 is really more of the same.
That's fine: it's still a good-looking flagship, with a small waterdrop notch atop the large screen and frosted glass on the back. But the Honor View 20 definitely packs more pop, with a hole-punch screen cutout and a cool, reflective, angular backing pattern. Against the 6T, we picked the Honor View 20 for the flash – but not everyone wants that kind of boldness. We'll leave this one up to preference.
Screen: AMOLED advantage
Likewise, this seems to be the same comparison from the last time around, as the OnePlus 7 again uses a 6.41in Optic AMOLED screen at 1080p resolution. It looked great before, with strong contrast and inky blacks, and it looked great on the OnePlus 7 in our brief hands-on testing. If there's any big difference, we didn't notice it.
On the other hand, the Honor View 20 opts for an LCD display at 6.4in (really, it's that close) and 1080p resolution – and a tiny punch-hole cutout in the upper left corner instead of a notch. It's a strong screen, but doesn't pack quite as much of a punch in terms of vivid colours and bold contrast.
Camera: Two of a kind?
The Honor View 20 definitely had a leg up on the OnePlus 6T when we put their cameras head-to-head, but it's a different story entirely when it comes to the OnePlus 7.
Why? Because the OnePlus 7 now uses the same 48-megapixel Sony sensor from the Honor View 20, plus it has a 5MP sensor alongside to help with depth data; the View 20 has a time-of-flight sensor. In both cases, the auto settings capture a ton of data and pack it into a 12MP result. Snaps are strong on the View 20 and also the OnePlus 7 Pro, where it's featured as the main sensor in a triple-camera setup.
Unless the processing is significantly different between the Honor View 20 and OnePlus 7, then this could well be a draw.
Performance: Speedy indeed
The passage of time has flipped this category in favour of OnePlus. Now the OnePlus 7 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip instead of the Snapdragon 845 in the OnePlus 6T. Another year, another bump in CPU power. It's not massive, but it'll help keep the phone running super swiftly.
Meanwhile, the Honor View 20 opts for Huawei's Kirin 980, the same seen in the brilliant P30 Pro… but when it comes to benchmark testing, the Snapdragon 855 shows slight gains over its rival. Both are fast, but if we're talking sheer muscle, the Snapdragon has an advantage. Both phones are offered in 6GB and 8GB varieties.
And while both phones run Android, we're much bigger fans of OnePlus' OxygenOS skin than Honor's Magic UI. OxygenOS is just so clean and simple – in a good way.
Battery and perks: Pretty close
The Honor View 20 has a beefy 4,000mAh battery pack, while the OnePlus 7 lands just under it at 3,700mAh. If the OnePlus 7 acts like the 6T, then we'd expect just a slight edge for the View 20 here. Neither has wireless charging, naturally.
Both phones are offered in 128GB and 256GB storage varieties, but neither accepts microSD cards or any other expandable storage format. One other difference: the Honor View 20 keeps the 3.5mm headphone port, and the OnePlus 7 still doesn't have it.
Initial verdict: Back on top?
What a difference a few months makes. Where the Honor View 20 made the OnePlus 6T feel a smidge outdated earlier this year, now the OnePlus 7 may be returning the favour.
Truth be told, these handsets are very, very close – and quite likely, you can't go wrong with either for £499. But the OnePlus 7 seems to have evened the odds, and has a couple of slight edges when it comes to specs. We can't say for sure until we complete our review testing, but OnePlus may well have reasserted its claim to the sub-£499 throne here.