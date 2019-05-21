OnePlus 7 vs Honor View 20: The weigh-in

All the buzz in the smartphone world right now is centered on the ultra-luxe OnePlus 7 Pro, but don't ignore the standard OnePlus 7.

True, it doesn't have the notch-less Quad HD display and pop-up camera, but with a few key upgrades over the OnePlus 6T, it still may be the best deal in smartphones. Or one of the best, at least. The Honor View 20 arguably stole that mantle away from the 6T earlier this year, but is it still the £499 phone to buy now that the OnePlus 7 is about to drop?

Here's what we think, after going hands-on with the OnePlus 7.