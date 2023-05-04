Nothing Phone 2 specs and rumours: our first glimpse of the phone

Nothing’s no longer a fledgling tech brand, with second-generation devices already starting to hit the shelves. In addition to the recently launched Ear 2 buds, the brand plans on releasing its smartphone sequel this year – in the summer, in fact. Nothing has also now teased the above image, too, showing what seems like a less transparent device with a red LED.

July is the most likely Nothing Phone 2 release date we think, given that the Phone 1 launched at that point last year. It’s a relatively quiet time for product launches so makes sense. We also know that this year’s phone will get a full US launch unlike the Phone 1.

So far, we’ve only heard titbits about what else we’ll get with the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, but the handset is set to be orientated towards the flagship end of the market due to the hardware involved, which we’ll cover in more detail below.

Nothing Phone 2 design and display

Nothing’s Phone 2 is set for a minor facelift, too, as hinted at in the above image. The specs suggest there’ll be a whole new front display, with support for faster refresh rates. It’ll also come with FHD+ resolution.

91Mobiles reckons it spotted Phone 2 and its specs on the Bureau of Indian Standards government site. It’s similar to other tech leaks in the past that have been revealed through similar regulations. Nothing appears to have settled on some of the main features for the follow-up handset, and is ramping things up a notch.

Nothing Phone 2 specs

Thanks to an announcement at MWC 2023, we already know that Phone 2 will pack the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It’s a big step-up from the 778G+ that Phone 1 rocks. But alongside this new chipset will also be a spec option with 12GB of RAM. Also inside is supposedly a 5000 mAh battery, which could support up to 67W charging.

And on top of all of this, the cameras are set for a bump as well. It seems like there will be 50MP sensors on the rear, but it’s unclear how this camera array might work. And over on the front, you should expect a 32MP selfie snapper.

From these specs, it seems like the Nothing Phone 2 will boast quite a few performance upgrades. It’ll make the device an enticing update for Phone 1 users, and for other Android fans.