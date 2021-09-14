New MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 2021: when will we get new Mac laptops?

As well as the upgraded processor to the Apple M1X or M2, the laptops are also reported to have a new charging connector which will be magnetic – probably known as MagSafe like on older Macs and the iPhone 12.

The question is how the charging will work – will it still be compatible with the USB-C port or will there be a proprietary charging port again? The latter seems unlikely, but it’s possible of course.

There are some other changes, too – more ports have long been rumoured for the MacBook Pro and it sounds as though we might be getting an SD card port again (it got axed from last year’s iMac, though) and some rumours have even suggested that there will be an HDMI port, too.

The HDMI rumour will prove to be wide of the mark in our opinion, primarily because the existing USB-C/Thunderbolt ports support displays and there’s no reason to provide another specific port for display. However, in April some documents were seemingly taken from Apple supplier Quanta that suggest an HDMI port is indeed part of the plans - this confirmed earlier reports that also suggested the Touch Bar would be removed from the MacBook Pro at long last. It's been with us for five years now, but we still don't really use it...

We are also expecting a change in design this time around, too, with a flat-edge design to further reflect the design language we’ve seen from the iPad Pro and iPad Air as well as the iPhone 12. The current MacBooks are flat-edged of course, but the lid has a curve. This will go.