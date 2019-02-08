Motorola Moto G7 Plus vs OnePlus 6T: The weigh-in

Motorola's Moto G budget phones keep edging closer and closer to the kind of premium styling and components of flagship phones – and the Moto G7 Plus looks like the best example to date.

With its teardrop notch, sleek glass-and-aluminium design, and improved camera setup, this £269 phone looks and seems a lot better than you'd expect for the price. And that's kind of OnePlus' shtick too, albeit at a higher level. The company keeps delivering flagship-level phones that trim a couple of nice-to-have features in favour of a much better price point.

So we can't help but wonder: How does the Moto G7 Plus stack up against the current OnePlus 6T? Here's what we think, based on the specs of the newly-announced Moto.