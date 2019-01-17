The most hotly anticipated indie games of 2019

There’s far more to video gaming than megabucks, slick-as-a-greased-weasel AAA titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Anthem or Ghost of Tsushima.
Sometimes, it’s with lower budget titles where true innovation lies, alongside finely-honed mechanics and pure old-fashioned fun – and the upcoming year has a healthy haul of upcoming indie games in store.
Join us as we delve into the release calendar to take a closer look at some of the highlights.
Untitled Goose Game (PC/Mac/Switch)
Developed by tiny Melbourne-based studio House House, Untitled Goose Game is at its heart a stealth game – albeit one that’s about as far from the likes of Metal Gear Solid or Hitman as it gets. The player assumes the role not of a sneaky assassin or secret agent, but a mischievous waterfowl in an English village.
Each mission takes the form of a children’s picture-book sandbox in which the goose must tick off a list of objectives, through utilising its skills and interacting with objects in the environment. And rather than attempt to avoid the attention of NPCs, the idea is to gain it, in order to get them into position – so in many ways, we suppose, this is almost an anti-stealth game.
Out: March 2019
Wargroove (PC/Mac/PS4/Switch/Xbox One)
Inspired by classic Japanese turn-based tactics games like Advance Wars and Fire Emblem, Wargroove is an attempt to resurrect a genre that’s all but gone the way of the dodo. And while we think it unlikely it’ll win over millions of new fans for chess-style combat between various factions (up to four players can take part), played out on pristine pixel art battlefields, it’s looking like a veritable feast for existing tactics aficionados.
It’s not just a nostalgia-fest, though: developer Chucklefish is promising modern flourishes like robust online play and mod support.
Out: Q1 2019
Phoenix Point (PC/Mac/Xbox One)
With its development headed up by Julian Gollop, best known as the creator of the original 1990s X-Com games, Phoenix Point was shaping up to be one of 2018’s biggest PC strategy games – until it got delayed until the summer of 2019. Boo, hiss and indeed, bugger.
Mixing up the oppressive, horror movie atmosphere of the original X-Com titles with the faster-paced cover-based combat of Firaxis’ new XCOM generation, Phoenix Point developer Snapshot Games seems determined to deliver a “best of both worlds” solution. Expect in-depth turn-based squad-level tactical combat with an overarching strategic layer that sees you building bases and exploring a virus-ravaged Earth in search of allies and resources, all the while fighting off horrific creatures.
Can’t wait until June? You can get early access to portions of the game by pre-ordering the Platinum or Signature editions.
Out: June 2019
Psychonauts 2 (PC/Mac/PS4/Xbox One)
Tim Schafer is something of a god amongst adventure game fans of a certain age, being a creative force behind classic LucasArts titles like The Secret of Monkey Island, Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle and Grim Fandango, as well as 2005’s Psychonauts, a quirky platform game he oversaw at his own studio, Double Fine.
After a break of almost 15 years, a full sequel is currently in development, and it looks to recreate the same kind of third-person 3D platform action as its predecessor. You’ll play as a newly minted Psychonaut, able to travel into the minds of others – and it’s within these minds that your adventures will take place.
Out: 2019
Spelunky 2 (PC/PS4)
The original Spelunky has been one of the most enduring indie successes of the past decade, and its long-awaited followup looks not only to maintain the core elements that made it so beloved, but build on them – plus wrap the whole thing up in a much slicker-looking graphical package.
Judging by the trailers, it’s nailed the latter part already, with the side-on platforming action looking sharper and smoother. Add in a bunch of new enemies, usable items and allies and things start to sound even more interesting – but as any Spelunky player is aware, it’s the roguelike elements (the auto-generated dungeons and caverns) that make this game so unique.
If developer Derek Yu can nail that system again – or make it even better at creating the sort of fiendish, foe-filled levels that populated the original – he’ll have an even bigger hit on his hands.
Out: 2019
Afterparty (PC/Mac)
If you’re a fan of great writing in games but have never played Oxenfree, you’re missing out – and this followup from its developer Night School Studio looks to take its formula of dialogue-driven adventure to the next level – by descending to the depths of Hell.
However, this isn’t the underworld as portrayed in video games like Doom, but a place where demons, fiends and the departed sit around boozing and partying – a bit like 1970s Soho, perhaps. Our heroes – a pair of recently deceased friends – can get up to all sorts in Hades depths, but the general idea is to escape via the one potential means: beating Satan himself in a drinking contest. Expect snappy dialogue and plenty of ways to change the story via decisions.
Out: 2019
In the Valley of Gods (PC/Mac)
Developer Campo Santo made its name in 2016 with the superb first-person narrative adventure Firewatch, and looks to be continuing in the same vein with In the Valley of Gods, which not only boasts a similar art style but apparently a similar play style.
While details have been fairly scant since the game broke cover in late 2017, we do know that it’s set in 1920s Egypt and casts the player as a filmmaker and explorer looking to make an historic discovery. Unlike Firewatch, however, you’ll get an AI-controlled partner here, which promises to make for richer interactions and character development.
Since the announcement, Campo Santo has been acquired by Steam owner (and, ahem, onetime game developer) Valve, which perhaps puts its “indie” status in peril, at least technically. Valve is reportedly allowing the studio to take the game in its own direction while providing support, so we reckon the game will be indie in spirit at least.
Out: 2019
Disco Elysium (PC)
With a gorgeous hand-painted art style and original score from post-rock pioneers British Sea Power, Disco Elysium (formerly known by the far less snappier title No Truce with the Furies) nails its presentation, but it’s its intriguing premise – part Baldur’s Gate-style old-school isometric RPG, part police procedural – that’s got our attention.
You play a cop (and, this being an RPG, you get to decide precisely what kind of cop) investigating a huge open-ended case in the corrupt modern fantasy city of Revachol, where you’ll fight via a dialogue system, take drugs to boost your skills and choose your apparel for its social effects.
Out: 2019
Ooblets (PC/Xbox One)
According to developer Glumberland, Ooblets is inspired by such beloved heart-warmers as Animal Crossing, Pokémon and Harvest Moon – gentle games that manage to fire the imagination without plunging the world into peril, spilling gallons of gore or pitting the player in a deadly race against the clock.
It also brings to mind recent indie darling Stardew Valley, by blending a simple farming simulator with a rich town life, plus some lightweight adventuring and monster battling. For those looking for a welcome break from the grim, gritty darkness explored by some of the other games mentioned in this article, Ooblets might be just the ticket.
Out: 2019
A Plague Tale: Innocence (PC/PS4/Xbox One)
Undoubtedly among the slickest-looking indie games, this long-awaited action-adventure-stealth title – a medieval take on The Last of Us, judging by early impressions – should sneak onto shelves before the end of the year.
Set in France during the Hundred Years War, the game puts you in control of a young noblewoman who must escort her even younger brother through a land ravaged by conflict, religious strife and, yep, plague: here be deadly swarms of rats, tidal waves of teeth and fur that’ll devour anything in their way. These diseased vermin inspire one of the game’s tidiest mechanics, as you’ll need to use fire to clear paths through them – or extinguish fire used by your enemies in order to let the rats loose on them.
Out: 2019