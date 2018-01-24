The most hotly anticipated indie games of 2018

Fatshark’s Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide revived old Valve favourite Left 4 Dead’s spirit of frenetic 4-player first-person co-op, plonking it in Games Workshop’s grim fantasy world and replacing the hordes of sprinting zombies with hordes of skittering Skaven ratmen.

Its sequel, coming very soon to PC, PS4 and Xbox One, doesn’t do anything to change up the formula too much, keeping the same five player characters from the original (albeit giving each three distinct subclasses to choose from) and retaining a gameplay style that throws dozens of enemies at them in terrifying waves.

This time, though, the Skaven will be allied with Chaos God-worshipping northmen, and worse - giving players tons of twisted, disease-ravaged new adversaries to face.

Due: Early 2018