The most anticipated games of E3 2019

Sometimes, it feels like we're constantly being bombarded with new game announcements and leaks, and there's no rest for the gaming hype cycle. And still, E3 manages to drop bombs.
The biggest show in gaming is no longer the year's singular source for major game reveals, but it still packs in an insane amount of game debuts within a matter of days, and our patience is always rewarded with tremendous trailers.
Here's a look at 10 of the biggest games we expect to see announced, further explored, and/or dated next week. The press releases and live-streamed events kick off Saturday and carry on into Tuesday, so come back daily for our ever-updated list of E3 2019's best games.
Final Fantasy VII Remake
We finally got Kingdom Hearts III this year – can Final Fantasy VII Remake be far behind? Even after the explosive E3 announcement a couple years back, it still seemed like this project might be years away from fruition.
That changed in May, however, when the above teaser trailer was released. Unless all of this footage is doctored, this appears to be a real, playable game – and it clearly says to expect more in June, which means an E3 blowout is almost certain. A 2019 release seems unlikely, admittedly, but the prospect of FFVII being anywhere close to release is sure to blow some minds.
Watch Dogs Legion
Ubisoft's original Watch Dogs was OK, but failed to live up to pretty lofty expectations set by early demos. And then Watch Dogs 2 was pretty fun, probably because we didn't expect much at that point. As for a third Watch Dogs… honestly, we weren't even thinking about it. So maybe we'll be happily surprised here.
It certainly sounds intriguing: an Amazon UK leak suggests a London setting in a post-Brexit world, with the ability to jump into the body of literally any character on the city map for a different experience. Ubisoft has confirmed the game's appearance at E3 with a tweet saying "God save the NPCs," so we're sure to get an interesting demo next week.
Marvel's Avengers
Licensed games and comic book games alike don't have the greatest historical track record, although the Batman games were great. And last year's Spider-Man? Also great. So admittedly, we're excited to see what Crystal Dynamics is cooking up with Marvel's Avengers.
The Tomb Raider studio has been working on this adaptation for some time now, and we know it's not based on the movie universe. Also, a leaked E3 website listing suggests a single-player action-adventure that can accommodate up to four players for true team tactics (and shenanigans). Bring the thunder… and all of the other superhero skills too.
Doom Eternal
Doom Eternal is definitely one of our most anticipated games of 2019, not only because of the quality of the last game but also the killer demonstration from last year's QuakeCon.
And it's sure to be a centerpiece of Bethesda's E3 showing this year, where we're expecting to get a deeper dive into the sequel, hands-on time for attendees, and most likely a release date. We're just assuming 2019 at this point, but it seems a safe bet… please, Bethesda.
Halo Infinite
It feels like it's been a long time since there was a truly meaningful, impactful Halo game, which probably has something to do with Microsoft's sinking Xbox fortunes this console generation. But the company may put its best foot forward with a Halo Infinite gameplay demo next week.
Halo Infinite was first teased at last year's E3 with what was essentially an engine demo, but well-known MS leaker Thurrott suggests that the "next-generation" game will be demoed on the big stage using a souped-up PC as a stand-in for Microsoft's next console. Hopefully it's still headed to Xbox One too, along with PC, but Microsoft needs this demo to count, big time.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
Nintendo just dropped a bunch more information about Pokémon Sword and Shield ahead of the big show, and there are some exciting twists in play for the first totally original Switch entries.
Exciting and enormous, too, as seen by the new Dynamax mechanic that lets you temporarily grow your Pokémon to ridiculous, gargantuan sizes in battle. Add to that multiplayer raids and we've got fresh reasons to play… you know, aside from craving another new Pokémon quest. And seeing all of the cute new Pokémon. And loving Pokémon forever.
New Splinter Cell?
Sam Fisher has been basically out of sight for a few years now, but rumblings are starting to build about an E3 debut for a brand new Splinter Cell game.
Some weeks back, a Ubisoft creator mentioned a new Splinter Cell on the horizon, which PR downplayed as a joke. And then just this week, GameStop listed Sam Fisher goggles for release this autumn… and then pulled the listing. Why pull the listing if there wasn't more to the merchandise? It's all just speculation at this point, but the time is right. Make it so, Ubisoft.
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 already looked incredibly cool at last year's E3, and a lengthy gameplay demo suggested that it was pretty close to release. But recent rumblings suggest somef major changes behind the scenes over the last year.
We're expecting to get another glimpse this time around, showing a potentially updated vision of this grim, futuristic dystopia – hopefully with a release date attached. Look, CG Projekt RED gave us The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, so we're pretty sure we'd trust their judgment on what they see as necessary changes. We'll wait for greatness… but we're getting a little antsy, admittedly.
Animal Crossing Switch
It's been more than a decade since the last core Animal Crossing on a home console, and we've been eager for a chance to chill with this game on more than just a handheld. Well, the Switch offers the best of both worlds, and a new Animal Crossing is coming later this year.
That's really all we know at this point, but we don't think Nintendo will disappoint. Even just a fresh coat of paint on the familiar, cartoonish, laid-back life simulator would do the trick, but we're sure Nintendo has more in mind than just that.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order looked and sounded pretty cool when EA and Respawn debuted it at Star Wars Celebration recently, but with only a CG trailer and developer promises, we don't really have a great sense of exactly what to expect just yet.
We'll definitely get that at E3, where we're expecting to see this post-prequels game in full view. We're intrigued by the premise of a Padawan in hiding after most of the Jedi order was eliminated, and Titanfall maker Respawn's track record is impressive, but we've also been burned by Star Wars games in the past. Let's hope it's a great one.