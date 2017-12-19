Mini meme: Christmas apps

Christmas Day is obviously the most relaxing 24 hours of the year. No guests to entertain. No cooking to worry about. No arguments over board games or temper tantrums for little (and big) ones who didn't get what they wanted.
No, hang on - we're thinking of a quiet Sunday in March. Christmas Day is horrific. Absolutely terrible.
Still, these six apps might help you cope a little better with the constant stress and disappointment. Happy Christmas!
1) Kitchen Stories
Although Epicurious contains every recipe known to mankind, Kitchen Stories is a better bet, despite its streamlined selection. It reduces the stress of making Christmas lunch by way of handy step-by-step guides complete with photos and videos. Great stuff for knowing whether you’re about to ruin the turkey or burn the ice cream.
Price £free
Android/iOS
Stuff says ★★★★★
Download Kitchen Stories for iOS
2) Heads Up!
It’s that game where you – in the days before technology – held a piece of paper with a name on it to your forehead and guessed who you were by asking questions. But now it’s on your phone – and in super-fast fashion, since you flip your device to zoom through card decks. It’ll also record your friends, so you can embarrass them later.
Price £free + IAP (Android) / £0.99 + IAP (iOS)
Android/iOS
Stuff says ★★★★★
3) Pic Collage
You’re having festive fun, but halfway through the 17th mince pie realise you forgot to send any cards. Or invite half your relatives over. Make it look like you care by welding together a load of photos from your day, slathering them with festive stickers, and then emailing the lot, shortly before you pass out in a small pile of turkey.
Price £free + IAP
Android/iOS/Windows
Stuff says ★★★★✩
Download Pic Collage for Android
4) Super Mega Worm Vs Santa Saga
Aunt Beryl’s drunk and attacking the tinsel. Your other half bought you only one sock. Random kids are drawing on the walls with cranberry sauce. Take out your frustrations by having a giant worm devour all things Christmas. It’s Tremors meets Santa, with jingling bells, gore, and giant robots. Nothing could be more Christmassy than that.
Price £0.78 (Android) / £0.99 (iOS)
Android/iOS
Stuff says ★★★★✩
Download Super Mega Worm Vs Santa Saga for iOS
5) Santa Radio
You don’t want people arguing about what to listen to – it’s Christmas! So take such decision-making out of everyone’s hands by firing up Santa Radio. It endlessly broadcasts a selection of suitably festive hits - plus, if you tap the grinning Santa, he’ll get entertainingly angry: “Ho-ho-ho! No-no-no! Stop pressing my face!”
Price £free
Android/iOS
Stuff says ★★★✩✩
6) Christmas Tree Pro
The turkey’s in the oven, and your guests have just pulled up outside. But – oh no! – you’ve forgotten the tree. With Christmas Tree Pro, you can quickly create a fake one, with amusingly bouncy physics while you decorate. Quickly get everyone tipsy, set it up on a clown shoes iPhone at a distance and no-one will be any the wiser. Possibly.
Price £0.99
iOS
Stuff says ★★✩✩✩