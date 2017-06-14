Microsoft Xbox One X vs Sony PlayStation 4 Pro: the weigh-in

The PlayStation 4 Pro uses an upgraded AMD Jaguar/Radeon chip that provides 4.2 teraflops of graphics processing capabilities – a massive leap up from the 1.84 teraflop GPU in the original PS4 (both have 8GB RAM).

What does that mean? Well, both PS4 consoles play the exact same games, but on the PS4 Pro, you have the benefit of running at higher resolutions. Some games can output natively at 4K resolution, which packs in four times the pixels of 1080p Full HD, while others run somewhere in between those benchmarks and then are upscaled to 4K.

In either case, you get a crisper-looking result that cuts out jaggies and really lets the game assets shine. And the PS4 Pro's power also allows for steadier frame rates and smoother performance, not to mention additional details and effects. It all depends on how the developers use the extra muscle, of course, but the differences can be impressive.

What about the Xbox One X? Well, much like the PS4 Pro, it's still built on the same platform as the older hardware, so it'll run all the same Xbox One games – both old games and new ones. But with a new GPU that allows for 6 teraflops of graphics output (along with 12GB RAM), it's a dramatic improvement over the 1.3 teraflops from the original Xbox One. It also has 40 compute units to play with, over the 12 from the original Xbox One.

And it's certainly an improvement over the 4.2 teraflops on the PlayStation 4 Pro. Microsoft says that all the extra muscle will allow for mostly native 4K games, and many able to run at 60 frames per second, as well – like Forza Motorsport 7. We played it at E3 2017 and it blew our minds; it's easily the most impressive console game we've ever seen in person.

Look, the numbers are just a handy way of putting a very complex comparison into simplistic terms, but ultimately, the proof is in the pudding. We haven't seen enough multiplatform games to be able to directly compare them on both devices, but Forza 7 looks incredible, and the stats suggest that Microsoft has a higher ceiling to hit with its box. In terms of raw power, we have to give this one to the Xbox One X.

Likely Winner: Microsoft Xbox One X