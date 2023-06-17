Meta’s Twitter rival: what we know about the rumoured platform

Since Musk bought Twitter at the end of 2022, things have gotten slightly more complicated. Many users have left the platform in search of an alternative, seeing new alternatives crop up. But it seems Meta wants a piece of the pie, as its currently in development on a Twitter-style social platform.

The new platform has been described by the brand as “a standalone decentralised social network for sharing text updates”. It seems the platform would take roots in the Twitter-style text posts, but with the decentralised structure of newer platforms such as Mastodon.

Things are still early days, but it looks like social media tappers might have a new app to get their hands on. But what do we know about the rumoured new platform so far? Here’s everything we know.

How might Meta’s platform work?

Twitter-rival Mastodon looks familiar – expect similar results from Meta’s upcoming offering

We know that Meta’s new platform is going to be a standalone, decentralised social network for sharing text updates. But how exactly might this work? Similar decentralised platforms, such as Mastodon, allow users to set up servers for specific topics, groups, and interests. People can join these servers to view “updates” shared within them, just like the Twitter timeline.

In addition to this, you’ll likely find all the usual features that you’d expect. Meta’s platform should give you the ability to follow other users, engage in replies, like posts, and share them. We also wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a direct messaging feature built-in to the platform. Essentially, expect a platform very similar to Twitter, Mastodon, and all the rest – just with Zuck’s branding plastered all over the place.

Currently, the platform is being called Project 92 within Meta – this, of course, won’t be the final name for the platform. Social media analyst Matt Navarra revealed that the new platform could be called Threads. This is based on internal documents that he’s seen. Of course, this likely isn’t final yet, so the name still could change.

What might the Twitter-alternative look like?

Navarra also shared some leaked screenshots of the upcoming platform on (irony of all ironies) Twitter. The screenshots show a very familiar interface, much like the Twitter timeline. Things look sleeker, and borrow Instagram’s icon glyphs for likes, sharing, and the rest.

LEAKED SCREENSHOTS: This is what Instagram’s upcoming Twitter competitor looks like



And its public name could be Threads, based on internal documents pic.twitter.com/T9YVC2PzFa — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 8, 2023

It appears as though the platform could also tie in with Mastodon, with the handles being tagged in posts on the leaked screenshots. Also, from the screenshots, it looks like users can be verified, with blue ticks next to user handles. This will likely tie into Meta’s paid verification program across Facebook and Instagram. On the homepage, it also looks like you’ll be able to easily sign in to the new platform with your existing Instagram account.

Of course, with things still being early days, it’s likely that the interface could change between now and launch. Still, expect a platform with a similar look – there aren’t too many ways to visualise a text-based social media site.

When could it launch?

As far as a potential release date goes, Meta’s not mentioned anything specific. The company revealed that they want to release the app “soon”, but there’s no telling how soon that could be. Considering there are already leaked screenshots of the app, it looks like Meta is making progress on the new platform. However, app development isn’t quick, even for companies as large as Meta.

We’d hedge our bets on seeing Meta’s new platform before the end of the year, potentially as soon as summer. Rather than sending out invite codes like Bluesky, we imagine the new app will be available in full at launch.