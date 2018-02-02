Mario Kart Tour and 9 other Nintendo games we want on our phones

Nintendo has announced a new Mario Kart for mobile. Here’s what we know so far: It’s called Mario Kart Tour, and will be released before March 2019. And, er, that’s it.

Still, we’re excited. Mario Kart revels in fun, colour, tight controls, and cartoonish power ups, rather than greyness, and grim and gritty ‘realism’.

But will it work on mobile? Notable kart racers for iOS and Android are in short supply. Angry Birds GO! is pretty but dull. Sega’s Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed was better, but noticeably cut down from handheld versions, and is dead on iOS 11.