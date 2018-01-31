For the love of pod: the 12 best Apple Airpod tips and tricks

So you finally gave in and succumbed to the gadgety gravitational pull of Apple's little wireless earphones?

We approve. Fun aren't they? The satisfying click of the case snapping shut, the instant connection to all of your Apple gadgets, spinning the case around in your fingers as you deliver a killer line in the sci-fi film you're starring in. Just us then? Oh.

Still, for all their charm, the Airpods' lack of buttons or an iOS app means they can be an inscrutable little companion too.

So whether you're looking to customise their controls, connect them to an Android phone, or paint them black, we've got the Airpod tips and tweaks for you...