Listen up: 6 of the best Bluetooth speakers for under £150

It's great that garden BBQs and lazy park picnics are no longer forbidden, but conversations about lockdown Netflix binges and crowdless football will only get you so far. Eventually, you're going to want a bit of music. 

And that's where these Bluetooth speakers come in. All sub-£150, none of them are going to break the bank, but they're all comfortably big-sounding enough to do the job on one of the many sunny Saturday afternoons we're being afforded at the moment. And crucially, they're all compact enough to throw into a bag. 

But which one should you go for? Read on for our recommendations.

Marshall Emberton (£130)

What's the story?

The new Emberton is the smallest member of Marshall’s home audio family – by some stretch. While the rest of the range has a bit more heft to it, this is a grab-and-go speaker that fits in your palm.

The feature list has stayed suitably chunky, though: you can expect a whopping 20 hours of playtime, IPX7 waterproofing and an unshakeable Bluetooth 5.0 connection. 

Is it any good?

While its ‘fun’ design might fool you into thinking this speaker isn’t serious about sound, that’s absolutely not the case. Considering its size, the Emberton packs a serious punch that puts it among the best at this price.

For a start, it’s got a larger, more powerful sound than you might expect, which goes loud without much trouble. Even at top volume it doesn’t sound pushed, so you can go ahead and turn it up to 11 whenever you need. And Marshall’s True Stereophonic multi-directional tech delivers 360° audio with no pesky sweet spot, making it great for get-togethers.

It’s superbly balanced for a speaker at this price, and more refined than you might expect. The bass is as rich and rumbly as you’d want it to be, but not overwhelmingly so. In fact, we’re most taken by how clean and clear the midrange is, with a treble response that’s crisp and controlled to boot.

Overall it’s the Emberton’s energetic and engaging character that makes it so likeable. It’s a whole lot of fun to listen to – and no matter what kind of music you throw at it, it’ll see you right.

Verdict

Stuff says: A tiny speaker with a lot to love, the Emberton packs an unexpected punch without scrimping on refinement ✭✭✭✭✭

Sony SRS-XB33 (£149)

What’s the story?

This Sony came to party, and it isn’t shy about it: the XB33 puts audiophile concerns to one side and delivers a big old bassy wallop.

It comes with its own built-in light show too, but if that’s all a bit too disco you can turn them off – and help conserve its 24-hour battery in the process.

Is it any good?

This is the heaviest speaker on test, and approaching the limit of what you’d want to shove in a bag or suitcase. But that extra space does allow more room for chunkier drivers – as its performance shows.

Those who like their bass down low will be happy here: the XB33 delivers lashings of the stuff, and at real volume. That focus on bass does take away some refinement from elsewhere in the presentation, though. In particular, we’d like a bit more midrange presence and clarity.

There is some EQ tuning available through the companion app, but that doesn’t totally resolve the issue. As you’d expect from a speaker aimed at taking the party wherever you want it, the XB33 is protected with shockproofing and an IP67 rating. That includes saltwater, so beach bashes are back on the menu.

And if a solo XB33 still leaves you wanting, Sony’s Party Connect feature gives you the option to connect it with any number of Sony’s other current-gen Extra Bass speakers for even more power and bass rumble.

Verdict

Stuff says: Audio purists look away now: this is one for the bass fans ★★★★✩

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 (£100)

What’s the story?

UE has been delivering quality sound at reasonable price points for ages. The Boom 3 is the Goldilocks of the 2020 range, with a good balance of features and performance for just a ton.

The cylindrical design with its big volume controls is now synonymous with the brand, and this speaker is IP67-rated against water and dust. It offers 15 hours of music and can be paired with an almost unlimited number of other Boom speakers.

Is it any good?

The Boom range has left us with very little to grumble about over the years, and the Boom 3 is nothing if not consistent.

The sound isn’t as rich in the low end as some competitors, but it could never be accused of lacking in punch. Timing is good too, so music is always tight and well controlled, and there’s plenty of power for those louder moments.

Its leaner character means hip-hop and EDM does lack a bit of weight in comparison to the Marshall, but it doesn’t ever tip into sounding harsh, and the crisp treble keeps it sounding lively.

The Boom app is worth downloading to unlock a few extra features – notably the PartyUp feature, which lets you connect up to 150 Boom speakers for a serious party (but more likely just two, for stereo sound). You can also use it to programme the Magic Button on the top of the speaker, which can be set for one-touch access to your favourite playlists.

Verdict

Stuff says: Not the best for bass but this is a lean, mean sound machine ★★★★✩

Bose SoundLink Micro (£90)

What’s the story?

Of all the speakers on test, the teeny Bose takes its dedication to portability the most seriously – this is a real take-anywhere job.

The rugged silicone rubber keeps it safe from bumps and scratches, and most handy of all is the tear-resistant silicone strap on the back, which can attach the Micro securely to your bike or backpack for hands-free tunes on the move.

Is it any good?

If there are supposed to be limitations to what a small speaker can do, the Micro didn’t get the memo.

It goes loud, produces an impressive amount of bass and sounds convincingly spacious. If you couldn’t see how small it was, you’d never guess.

Push the volume towards top whack and you will start to lose a bit of detail as the bass fattens up, but it’s far from a deal-breaker. You’re unlikely to need the highest volumes indoors anyway… and outdoors, exchanging a bit of clarity for more oomph is a common trade-off.

It even comes with a few tricks up its sleeve, such as Siri and Google Assistant voice control and the ability to use it as a speakerphone when you get a call. That’s a nice option to have at this sub-£100 price.

The battery life does let the side down a little, though, pumping away for just six hours – and that’s at best. Push the volume higher than 50% regularly and you might find it struggling after less than that.

Verdict

Stuff says: A small speaker that goes big on durability and portability ★★★★✩

JBL Flip 5 Eco (£120)

What’s the story?

JBL’s Flip range has long been a go-to for punchy portable sound, but the Flip 5 Eco is a good buy for the planet too: not only is its packaging entirely biodegradable, but the speaker is made from 90% recycled plastic.

It’s packing all the same tech benefits as the standard Flip 5, so you get 12 hours of music, IPX7 waterproofing and JBL’s PartyBoost tech, which allows you to team it up with other JBL speakers.

Is it any good?

JBL says it worked hard to find recycled materials that wouldn’t affect the Flip 5’s top-notch sound – and you can tell. In fact, it sounds even better than we remember.

There’s a surprising amount of bass weight thanks to the passive radiators that sit at either end, but it’s actually the midrange, which sits slightly forward in the mix, that makes this little speaker as engaging as it is.

The clarity of vocals puts them front and centre, letting you soak up all the detail on offer – and there’s a lot of it. Every part of your favourite song is lovingly handled, and that’s helped further by the amount of space in the presentation. It means you can push the volume without your music turning into a muddy mess.

If you want more volume still, PartyBoost is on hand to indulge you to an almost limitless extent. Sadly, it’s only compatible with a handful of JBL’s newest speakers, which restricts its usefulness a little.

Verdict

Stuff says: Does its bit for the green cause while sounding fantastic ✭✭✭✭✭

Tribit StormBox Micro (£40)

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Best Bluetooth speakers for under £150? For £150 you could buy the best part of four StormBox Micros, but just one gets you a neat and tidy speaker that’s no bigger than a stack of coasters. As if to emphasise its portability and compactness, the StormBox comes with a thick rubber strap underneath that allows you to lash it to your rucksack or a set of handlebars. Mmm, practical.

IS IT ANY GOOD?

Unpackage and connect the StormBox Micro and two things are almost immediately obvious: you certainly don’t need four of them to summon a decent tune and it feels far more expensive than its £40 price tag.

While it lacks the outright cool of Marshall’s Emberton, isn’t as zany as Sony’s SRS-XB33, and feels more straight-laced than anything in the UE Boom range, the hard plastic bottom and fabric-coated top make the Micro feel satisfyingly solid and pleasingly well made. The numbers back that up as well: a rugged rating of IP67 means it’s not scared of the elements.

It’s easy to control too. A trio of buttons on top take care of playback and volume, with power and Bluetooth buttons on the front. Its eight-hour battery life isn’t the best, but neither is it short enough to be a particular issue, while USB-C charging is an unexpected surprise on a speaker this cheap.

In action, the StormBox Micro sounds much larger than its dimensions would suggest. Obviously the bass from something this size is never going to trouble the foundations but it certainly doesn’t sound thin and you can push the volume to a decent level without it complaining. In fact, everything’s remarkably well-balanced, with vocals ringing particularly clear.

Never mind that you’ve never heard of Tribit, this is a portable speaker that very much deserves your attention.

Verdict

Stuff says: Modest in size but not in performance, the StormBox Micro is the definition of a nice surprise ✭✭✭✭✭