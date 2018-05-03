LG G7 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy S9: the weigh-in

Our usual springtime smartphone showdown between Samsung and LG is coming a bit later than usual: The Galaxy S9 debuted back in February, but the LG G7 has been M.I.A. since.

Well, let the battle begin: LG just took the wraps off of the curiously-named LG G7 ThinQ, and with the later-than-usual launch, they're trying a few new things to help their premier flagship try to take over the smartphone chart for the first time in years.

We already know that the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a stunner, since it sits at #2 on our list as of this writing, but the G7 ThinQ seems like a plenty compelling alternative. Here's how we think this battle will shake out after going hands-on with the G7 ThinQ, and we'll update it with a final verdict once we've given LG's phone a proper review.