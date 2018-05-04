LG G7 ThinQ vs Huawei P20 Pro: the weigh-in

When it comes to battery life, the P20 Pro is one of the top performers in the flagship class with its massive 4,000mAh cell. The LG G7 ThinQ comes in much lower at 3,000mAh, but it also has the higher-resolution screen to power. We'll see how that affects uptime, but at least the G7 has wireless charging (which the P20 Pro lacks).

The P20 Pro arrives with 128GB of internal storage, but that's your cap – you can't pop in a microSD card for more. Meanwhile, the LG G7 ThinQ offers 64GB and 128GB options, and then you can go nuts with expandable storage via microSD. That's a big advantage here.

In terms of bonus perks, the G7 puts a huge emphasis on audio – not only for listening but also with its A.I. assistant of choice. The G7 ThinQ has a "boombox" speaker, which uses a resonance chamber to significantly boost the volume. Seriously, it's loud. It also has a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS: X 3D sound functionality.

And it's super primed for the Google Assistant. It has a dedicated button for access on the left side of the phone, plus it has far-field microphones to hear you from a distance when you need it. Furthermore, it packs in some new Google Assistant commands that you won't find on other phones. That's pretty handy. The P20 Pro uses the Google Assistant, as well, but it doesn't have those bonus bits.

Also, the LG G7 ThinQ keeps the 3.5mm headphone port, while it's been unfortunately banished from the P20 Pro.

If you're big on using your phone for work and productivity matters, however, you might be glad to hear that the P20 Pro lets you hook up to an external monitor for a PC-like desktop mode.