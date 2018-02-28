Join the Q: 6 exciting new features coming to your Sky Q box in 2018

Sky Q is already one of the best ways to watch telly, and it’s just announced a whole host of new features that are about to make it even better.

Joining our favourite features like Fluid Viewing, simultaneous six-show recording (yes, we do need that many), and the fact it auto downloads the next episode in our boxset binges, are six brand new ones.

The best part? There’s not long to wait - these new features will start rolling out from March 2018.