The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are out today - here are the best deals

Apple has unveiled a trio of new iPhones: the Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the fairly breathtaking bezel-less iPhone X.
The latter is still some way off release - it'll be out in November - but the other two are now available to buy
So what do they offer? Well they have 4.7in and 5.5in screens respectively, both get all-new glass-backed design, wireless charging and faster A11 Bionic processor, and both also get updated camera setups.
The iPhone X and its Super Retina 5.8in bezel-less screen arrives on 3 November, with ordering opening on 27 October.
Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) best deals: £44/m w/ 18GB on Vodafone
The iPhone is now avaible to buy and no longer on pre-order. Lo and behold, here are the best deals around on all the key networks - including the SIM free price.
SIM free
Get the Apple iPhone 8 SIM free here from Apple (UK)
EE
The Everything Everywhere network's key offering on the iPhone 8 sports a reasonable 8GB of data for the princely sum of £42.99 a month, with a £139.99 upfront fee
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three months
- 8GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1171.75
Vodafone
Big Red's most outstanding deal comes with a large 18GB of data for £44 a month, plus a £138.99 upfront cost - and with a choice of Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile for two years.
- Free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile
- 18GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1194.99
Three
This numerical network's best iPhone 8 deal has a huge 12GB offering, costing £55 a month and £79 upfront - with a £100 Amazon, Currys/PC World or iTunes card.
- Free £100 Amazon, Currys/PC World or iTunes card
- Free Deezer for three months
- 12GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1399.99
Virgin
Virgin's best deal for the iPhone 8 has no upfront cost and with 4GB of data for the price of 1GB, costing just £46 a month - and if you're a Virgin customer, you get free calls to others on the same network.
- 4GB data
- 1500 minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1104
O2
O2's best deal for the Apple's iPhone 8 on pre-order has a decent amount of a data at 10GB, for £39 a month and an upfront cost of £150.
- 10GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1086
Sky
Sky's key deal also has no upfront fee at £52 for non-Sky customers, with 5GB of data. Those already with Sky, pay £42 a month.
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1248 / £1008
Existing Sky customers - Get it here for £42 a month on Sky in Gold | Silver | Space Grey
Non- Sky customers - Get it here for £52 a month on Sky in Gold | Silver | Space Grey
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) best deals: £48/m w/ 18GB on Vodafone
SIM free
Get the Apple iPhone 8 Plus SIM free here from Apple (UK)
Vodafone
Need lots of data? Then Voda's best deals sports 18GB that costs £48 a month, plus the upfront fee of £91.99. Plus it has a choice of Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile for two years, not too shabby.
- Free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile
- 18GB data (two months unlimited)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1243.99
O2
Apple's iPhone 8 Plus comes with a good 10GB of data on O2, costing £49 a month, plus £125 - in its best offer.
- 10GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1301
Three
Three's leading iPhone 8 Plus deal today has a very decent 8GB data allowance priced £53 a month and £128.99 upfront.
- Free Deezer for three months
- 8GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1400.99
Virgin
The key iPhone 8 Plus offering from the cable company has no upfront cost - with 4GB of data, priced at just £52 a month. And if you happen to be a Virgin customer, you'll get free calls to others on the same network.
- 4GB data
- 1500 minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1248
EE
EE's key deal at the moment for the Plus size iPhone 8 has 16GB of data for £52.99 a month, and a £125.99 upfront cost - with the expected Apple Music and BT Sport offering.
- Free Apple Music for six months
- Free BT Sport for three months
- 16GB data (double speed)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1396.76
Sky
The 8 Plus is around on Sky with 5GB of data for £57 a month, for non-Sky customers. Existing Skyers, pay £47 a month.
- 5GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1368 / £1128
Existing Sky customers - Get it here for £47 a month on Sky in Gold | Silver | Space Grey
Non-Sky customers - Get it here for £57 a month on Sky in Gold | Silver | Space Grey
