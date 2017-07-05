iCheapskate: the 43 best free apps for iPhone and iPad

Apps are big business and one of the main reasons for the success of iOS.

Android may shift more units than Apple's mobile platform, but the App Store gets the lion’s share of the best apps, from high-end audio tools through to cutting-edge education offerings.

But what can you get when unwilling to spend anything at all? Actually, loads; as our selection shows, fantastic free iPhone and iPad apps are available for all manner of tasks, from sprucing up photos and composing music through to keeping fit and exploring the world.

(Many thanks to Pixeden for the fabulous device templates.)