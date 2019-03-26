Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+: The weigh-in

We've already seen quite a few new handsets debut in 2019, and two of the largest – and we're talking physically as well as in terms of hype – are the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei P30 Pro.

Both improve upon their predecessors, with Samsung embracing a new punch-hole cutout to avoid a notch in the screen, while Huawei shrinks its own notch and adds a fourth back camera for amazing 10x zoom tricks.

They're sure to be two of the most compelling super-premium options for the first half of the year, but which is more worth your nearly-thousand quid? Here's what we think for now, after going hands-on with the Huawei P30 Pro and reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S10+.