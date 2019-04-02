Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro: The weigh-in

As of this writing, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is our favourite smartphone on the planet. But that could change very soon – and another Huawei handset could take its spot.
Huawei just took the wraps off of the P30 Pro, and its next flagship keeps a fair amount of the Mate 20 Pro's DNA while merging it with a bit of last year's P20 Pro, with an end result that both maintains and evolves Huawei's flagship mystique.
Of course, the Mate 20 Pro is still plenty brilliant – and in a couple ways, it may still top the P30 Pro. Which will prevail? Here's what we think so far, after going hands-on with the P30 Pro.
Design: Cut from the same cloth
The P30 Pro sits right in the middle of the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro in terms of design philosophy. It has the curves and silhouette of the Mate 20 Pro, but the camera placement and smaller notch of the P-Series. And in this case, the P30 Pro opts for a teardrop notch, while the Mate 20 Pro has that huge, iPhone-like cutout.
Both are winners from the back, thanks to the brilliant gradient colour options. The P30 Pro introduces a couple of new colours, including the hot Amber Sunrise option, while the Mate 20 Pro offers the unique option of a textured backing instead of the dazzling gradient finish. You really can't go wrong with either handset here.
Screen: That's my Mate
We can safely call this one for the Mate 20 Pro. The Mate's 6.39in display is a super-sharp Quad HD Super AMOLED panel, and it's a stunner.
Meanwhile, Huawei opted to stick with a 1080p AMOLED panel on the P30 Pro, this time at 6.47in. It's a smidge larger, but also lower-resolution. It's not going to win this particular fight, even if it still ends up looking pretty good (which it did in our brief testing).
Both phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor, so it's all square there.
Camera: Zooming to victory?
The Mate 20 Pro lightly improved upon the P20 Pro's triple-camera array, but the P30 Pro seemingly takes it to bold new heights – and it's a quad-camera array now.
The addition of a depth-sensing time-of-flight camera is surely important, but the bigger feature is the ability to pull off 10x zoom that Huawei claims is lossless. It's a mixture of optical and digital zoom (more the former than the latter), and what we saw at Huawei's event was truly impressive. It's so far beyond the 3x optical and 5x hybrid zoom of the Mate 20 Pro.
Assuming the P30 Pro also takes everyday snaps that are at least as good as the Mate 20 Pro's – and really, that's a fair assumption to make – then it should take this win by a clear margin. The P30 Pro can also record video from two cameras at once, which sounds downright cool.
However, the Mate 20 Pro has a clear advantage from the front: 3D facial scanning like Apple's Face ID, which provides a much more secure biometric reading than a simple 2D scan. The P30 Pro can only muster up the latter.
Performance: About the same
Both phones use Huawei's current top-end Kirin 980 chip, while the Mate 20 Pro has 6GB RAM in the base model and 8GB in a pricier edition. The P30 Pro, meanwhile, sticks to 8GB RAM across the board. As we've experienced on the Mate 20 Pro, the Kirin 980 is a super-fast processor that can deliver the kind of speedy performance needed for games, apps, media, and really anything else.
Benchmarks show some differences with other current top chips like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and Samsung Exynos 9820, but they all seem to be in the same ballpark overall. You shouldn't be disappointed with the performance of either handset here.
Battery and perks: One difference
Both phones also pack a 4,200mAh battery cell within, which is built for a strong day and change on the Mate 20 Pro and potentially even longer with the P30 Pro, given the lower-resolution display. Both phones have wireless charging, too, along with reverse wireless charging – that lets you pop another wirelessly-chargeable phone or accessory on the back for a top-up.
You can get the Mate 20 Pro in 128GB and 256GB storage options, and the P30 Pro matches those and also adds a 512GB selection. In both cases, you can use Huawei's Nano Memory cards to add even more to your storage stash at any point.
Initial verdict: Battle of the Pros
The Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro belong to different Huawei lines, as the names suggest, and there are some key differences between them. The Mate 20 Pro has a higher-resolution screen and more secure front-facing camera setup, while the P30 Pro opts for a quad-camera array with 10x zoom capabilities.
We're a bit more wowed by the prospect of the latter, to be honest. It impressed during our brief test, and if it lives up to Huawei's promises, then it could be the difference-maker in this particular battle – which would make the P30 Pro our new favourite phone in the world. At £899 for either phone, it's an even matchup, so it all comes down to overall experience.
And we'll know soon: stay tuned for our full Huawei P30 Pro review, after which time we'll update and finalise this verdict.