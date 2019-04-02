Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro: The weigh-in

As of this writing, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is our favourite smartphone on the planet. But that could change very soon – and another Huawei handset could take its spot.

Huawei just took the wraps off of the P30 Pro, and its next flagship keeps a fair amount of the Mate 20 Pro's DNA while merging it with a bit of last year's P20 Pro, with an end result that both maintains and evolves Huawei's flagship mystique.

Of course, the Mate 20 Pro is still plenty brilliant – and in a couple ways, it may still top the P30 Pro. Which will prevail? Here's what we think so far, after going hands-on with the P30 Pro.