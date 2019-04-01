Huawei P30 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max: The weigh-in

Not that long ago, Huawei's phones had more than a little "borrowed" Apple design DNA in them – but the Chinese giant started making strides, and last year, both the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro topped our list of the world's best smartphones.
Can Huawei repeat that feat with the P30 Pro? It's pricier than last year's P20 Pro, but also comes with some big new upgrades – like a quad-camera array with a 10x lossless zoom. The early results are seriously impressive. Of course, Apple's own iPhone XS Max is already one of our faves, and it's an excellent, premium, and yes very expensive handset.
If you're on the hunt for a super-large, super-beautiful smartphone right about now, these are sure to be two of your best options. Here's how we think this showdown will shake out, now that we've been hands-on with the P30 Pro, and we'll update this once we have a final verdict on the phone.
Design: They're both beauties
The P30 Pro is definitely an improvement over last year's P20 Pro from the front, as it had both a mid-sized notch and a very large bottom "chin" thanks to the fingerprint sensor. Now, it's more akin to the Mate 20 Pro, albeit with a teardrop notch instead of a wide one – and that means a curved screen on the sides, as well.
Meanwhile, the iPhone XS Max still has a large notch, but it has also accomplished a feat that no Android notch-phone maker has been able to match yet: no chin at the bottom. That gives it a more uniform look, which really helps sell the illusion of being all-screen… aside from that big notch, of course.
From the back, we're definitely more wowed by the P30 Pro. It has a fresh array of eye-popping gradient colours, including the gorgeous new Amber Sunrise, following in the footsteps of last year's stunning Twilight debut. The iPhone XS Max, meanwhile, just has plain solid colours from the back: black, white, or gold. Some might find that classier, but we want some flash.
Screen: Close call?
The P30 Pro packs some big enhancements over last year's phone, but this isn't one of them: Huawei opted to stick with a 1080p AMOLED panel, even though it's larger at 6.47in. It still looked pretty good in our initial testing, but at that size, the pixels are likely to be a little more prominent.
Meanwhile, the iPhone XS Max's OLED panel is higher-res at 2688x1242 and 6.5in. It's sure to have a small advantage on clarity, and we already know that it's a beautiful panel.
Camera: Zooooooooom
Here's where we expect the P30 Pro to blast well past the iPhone XS Max. We already think the Mate 20 Pro has an advantage over Apple's best handset, and the quad-camera P30 Pro builds upon that template with a huge, huge upgrade.
How huge? Try 10x lossless zoom. That sounds like madness for a smartphone, but our early testing has shown very positive results when it comes to zooming into objects from very far away. It's pretty amazing, and if the P30 Pro is otherwise on par with the Mate 20 Pro in terms of everyday image quality, then it will easily be the new camera champ.
Meanwhile, the iPhone XS Max has a great dual-camera setup that takes crisp and colourful shots via its Smart HDR feature. Everyday snaps are great, but the Mate 20 Pro's 5x hybrid zoom (and 3x optical zoom) already helped set it apart from the competition, and 10x zoom could put about a mile between the P30 Pro and everyone else.
Performance: Power-lifters
Regardless of other Huawei advantages, there's one area in which Apple just can't lose lately: sheer hardware performance. Just as the A11 Bionic packed in even more raw power than last year's Android competition, the current A12 Bionic processor in the iPhone XS Max can handle more than any other phone out there today.
Geekbench benchmark scores show a significant advantage in both single-core and multi-core testing over the the Mate 20 Pro's Kirin 980, which is the same chip in the P30 Pro. The P30 Pro ought to feel plenty fast, and its 8GB RAM is double that of the iPhone XS Max to ensure that multitasking never loses a step. But the iPhone still has the potential to take on a larger processing load.
Battery and perks: All Huawei
No doubt, the Huawei P30 Pro will have a solid win in the battery category. The 4,200mAh battery pack is a huge leap ahead of the 3,174mAh cell in the iPhone XS Max. The XS Max has enough battery life to provide a strong day of usage, but not much more. Meanwhile, the P30 Pro ought to give you a day and a half if you don't push too hard.
It also wins out on storage, as the base model has 128GB vs. 64GB on the iPhone XS Max, and both also come in 256GB and 512GB versions. And while you can add more storage to the P30 Pro via Nano Memory Cards, the iPhone XS Max has no such feature. Boo.
Oh, and neither of these phones has a 3.5mm headphone port. You'll have to use an adapter for that.
Initial verdict: Probably the P30
Apple is likely to take a couple of categories here, but if the P30 Pro's 10x camera lives up to its lofty promises, then we have to expect that it'll take the overall win here. That's especially true with the £200 price difference between them, with the P30 Pro at £899 and the iPhone XS Max starting at £1099.
Of course, we won't know for sure until we complete our P30 Pro review, and we're still working on that. Stay tuned: we'll have a final verdict here soon after our review is published.