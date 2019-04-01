Huawei P30 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS Max: The weigh-in

Not that long ago, Huawei's phones had more than a little "borrowed" Apple design DNA in them – but the Chinese giant started making strides, and last year, both the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro topped our list of the world's best smartphones.

Can Huawei repeat that feat with the P30 Pro? It's pricier than last year's P20 Pro, but also comes with some big new upgrades – like a quad-camera array with a 10x lossless zoom. The early results are seriously impressive. Of course, Apple's own iPhone XS Max is already one of our faves, and it's an excellent, premium, and yes very expensive handset.

If you're on the hunt for a super-large, super-beautiful smartphone right about now, these are sure to be two of your best options. Here's how we think this showdown will shake out, now that we've been hands-on with the P30 Pro, and we'll update this once we have a final verdict on the phone.