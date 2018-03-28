Huawei P20 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: the weigh-in

As suggested above, the Galaxy S9 doesn't make any major strides over the Galaxy S8, and that's true when it comes to style too. It's a dead ringer, really: the only visible difference is the repositioned fingerprint sensor on the back (which is definitely an upgrade).

Even so, this is still one of the best-looking phones in the world. It's all curved glass and aluminum with very little bezel on the front, and it looks and feels sufficiently premium all around.

As for the Huawei P20? Well, it really does look a lot like the iPhone X, albeit with a smaller notch on the front but also a lip below the screen to hold the fingerprint sensor. But it's a very sleek-looking phone, especially with the amazing Twilight gradient colour. If you're getting a P20, get that one.

Both of these are very impressive and stylish-looking phones, and ultimately this comparison will probably come down to personal preference – and whether you're bothered by the notch. In other words, just like the Galaxy S9 vs the iPhone X.