Huawei P20 vs Apple iPhone 8: the weigh-in

Huawei's new P20 flagship looks like a mash-up between the Apple iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S9, but it's priced much less than both of them. Actually, it's less than an iPhone 8.

Indeed, despite its appealing aesthetic, the P20 won't break the bank as hard as a lot of other flagship-level handsets of late. But if we're talking about a comparison between an Apple-like flagship and Apple's own core flagship, which one is actually worth the cash?

Here's a look at how the Huawei P20 compares to the Apple iPhone 8, now that we've been hands-on with Huawei's latest.