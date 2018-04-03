Huawei P20 Pro vs Google Pixel 2 XL: the weigh-in

Huawei has made some pretty strong handsets, but none have felt like they could really stand as the best smartphone in the world. But the incoming P20 Pro might just do it.

We came away hugely impressed from our initial hands-on, as the high-end flagship packs in a whopping three back cameras that produce stunning results, not to mention an Apple iPhone X-like notch on a big, bright screen that dominates the face. Add in top-shelf components and you have a serious flagship contender.

Look at our list of the world's current best phones, however, and you'll find Google's Pixel 2 XL right near the top. We still think the Galaxy S9 is the better overall pick, but the larger Pixel 2 has the best smartphone camera that you can buy right now, a fabulous pure Android experience, and similarly high-end everything else within.

Will the Huawei P20 Pro unseat the Pixel 2 XL from one of those top spots? Here's how this comparison looks for now, following our hands-on with the P20 Pro. And we'll update this article with a final verdict once we review the P20 Pro, so stay tuned for that.