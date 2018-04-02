Huawei P20 Pro vs Apple iPhone X: the weigh-in

Apple's iPhone X wasn't the very first phone to put a notch at the top of the screen to house its camera module, but it's easily the highest-profile rendition to date – and the standard by which future notched phones are judged.

And here's the next big contender: Huawei's P20 Pro. Just revealed and due out at the end of this week, the P20 Pro's notch is a bit smaller than Apple's, but it is no less eye-catching. The P20 Pro makes its big, bright screen its #1 attraction, although there's quite a bit else going on with Huawei's new flagship threat.

These are both big, beautiful and incredibly expensive smartphones, but which is really worth the huge investment? Here's how this comparison shakes out for now, and we'll update our initial verdict once we've finished our full P20 Pro review.