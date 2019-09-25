Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs P30 Pro: The weigh-in

Despite both ending in "30 Pro," Huawei's latest Mate and P-Series flagship phones have some major differences between them.

That's true of the designs, the screens, the processing power, and especially the cameras… and the availability of Google apps. In short, the P30 Pro has them and the Mate 30 Pro doesn't, thanks to United States restrictions on Huawei.

Despite some seeming upgrades in the mix, that last detail might sink the Mate 30 Pro's chances of taking over its sibling's spot on our list of today's best smartphones. How do they compare? Here's what we think, now that we've been hands-on with the Mate 30 Pro.