Huawei Mate 30 Pro vs P30 Pro: The weigh-in

Despite both ending in "30 Pro," Huawei's latest Mate and P-Series flagship phones have some major differences between them.
That's true of the designs, the screens, the processing power, and especially the cameras… and the availability of Google apps. In short, the P30 Pro has them and the Mate 30 Pro doesn't, thanks to United States restrictions on Huawei.
Despite some seeming upgrades in the mix, that last detail might sink the Mate 30 Pro's chances of taking over its sibling's spot on our list of today's best smartphones. How do they compare? Here's what we think, now that we've been hands-on with the Mate 30 Pro.
Design: Ooh, shiny
From front to back, the Mate 30 Pro charts a different design path than the P30 Pro. On the front, the Mate 30 Pro opts for a wider notch to accommodate its facial security sensors, and Huawei has gone for a sharply sloping waterfall edges that nearly hide all side bezel. The P30 Pro, meanwhile, has a tiny teardrop notch and the sides aren't quite so severe.
On the back, the P30 Pro keeps up the flashier backings seen on the Huawei phones over the last year and a half, while the Mate 30 Pro takes it down a notch. The standard backings have a more subdued reflective look, plus there's a pair of faux leather options.
Screen: Crisper, curvier
Aside from the aforementioned difference in sloping sides, these OLED screens are pretty much the same size: the P30 Pro is at 6.47in, while the Mate 30 Pro lands at 6.53in.
And while the Mate 30 Pro doesn't go as high-resolution as the Mate 30 Pro before it, the 2400x1176 screen is sharper than the P30 Pro's 2340x1080 panel. We'd be surprised if there's really a discernable difference, however, at 398ppi (pixels per inch) on the P30 Pro and 409ppi pixel density on the Mate 30 Pro.
Camera: 4x4
Right now, the Huawei P30 Pro has our favourite smartphone camera in the world thanks to its super-impressive 10x hybrid zoom. We figured the Mate 30 Pro would also want to house that fantastic feature, but… nope. Afraid not.
You get four back cameras with both of these phones, but the Mate 30 Pro sticks to the same 3x optical/5x hybrid zoom as last year's model. Instead, this year's edition gives you a pair of 40-megapixel back cameras that work together to form the core of the shooting system
It seems as though video shooting is the Mate 30 Pro's specialty, especially with the wild 7,680 frames-per-second of the 720p slow-mo setting. That's leaps and bounds ahead of other phones. Also, the Mate 30 Pro has the full array of Face ID-like sensors on the front to accommodate 3D facial scanning, whereas the P30 Pro is limited to less-secure 2D scans.
Performance: Newer is better
No question here: the Kirin 990 chip in the Mate 30 Pro is a generation ahead of the Kirin 980 chip in the P30 Pro, so there's sure to be a difference when it comes to benchmark testing.
In real-world usage, we'd be surprised if there's really a noticeable variance between them. Both ought to be super-fast at handling whatever apps, games, media, etc. you throw at them. And both phones ship with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on which model you pick.
Battery and perks: More juice!
They're both packing beefy batteries, at 4,200mAh in the P30 Pro and 4,500mAh in the Mate 30 Pro, and the end result should be pretty close between them. Both have wireless charging, too, as well as reverse wireless charging for sharing power with other wirelessly-chargeable phones and accessories.
The P30 Pro comes in 128GB and 256GB varieties, while the Mate 30 Pro just comes with the higher 256GB amount – but you can pop Nano Memory cards into both if you need more than that on either front.
Initial verdict: Is the Mate hobbled?
There are numerous differences between these handsets, but ultimately, they're both pretty slick pieces of hardware. The P30 Pro's 10x hybrid zoom camera is one of the big reasons why it sits atop our list of the world's best smartphones right about now.
We're not sure the Mate 30 Pro is going to take over that spot, however. The lack of that amazing camera feature is one part of it, but the bigger issue is the total lack of Google apps and services. You'll surely find off-brand replacements for some of those services from Huawei's app storage, but not having access to the Play Store is a massive issue, plus apps like Google Maps and Gmail will be sorely missed.
We still don't know whether the Mate 30 Pro is shipping in the UK either, but the €1099 European price (about £970) suggests it would be pricier than the £900 P30 Pro anyway. We'll see how it shakes out, but for now, the Mate 30 Pro has some big obstacles to overcome to warrant that kind of cash.