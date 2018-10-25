Huawei Mate 20 vs Apple iPhone XS: The weigh-in

Huawei's new Mate 20 Pro seems like the most direct competitor to Apple's iPhone XS, given the similarly-sized screen notch and top-end tech all around – but what about the cheaper, standard Mate 20?
It trims down on a few things from the Pro model, including the size of that notch: this one's a tiny teardrop around a single camera, since it doesn't have all the bonus facial-scanning sensors alongside. It also has a lower-resolution (but larger) screen and chops some megapixels from the back triple-camera setup, but overall still seems like a plenty alluring handset.
But what about when it's put head-to-head against the iPhone XS? There's a significant price difference here, certainly, but is there as much of a quality difference? Here's what we think so far, having already gone hands-on with the incoming Mate 20.
Design: Key differences
The iPhone XS is visually indistinguishable from the iPhone X (unless you have the new gold model), which means it's still a pristine and stunningly minimalist chunk of tech. It's the most refined iPhone to date, with all screen on the front, all glass on the back, and glossy stainless steel for the frame to sell the premium allure.
Huawei's Mate 20 had a similar starting point, but makes a few tweaks to the formula. As mentioned, the notch up front is much smaller as there's less advanced tech within. It also has a small bezel "chin" at the bottom, so it's not quite as edge-to-edge as the iPhone. And the more common aluminium is wrapped around the sides.
On the back, Huawei definitely offers more alluring options, from the dazzling gradient effect of the Twilight colour to the new "Hyper Optical Pattern" etched glass finishes, which give it more texture and might help with your grip.
Note that the standard Mate 20 doesn't have an IP rating for water and dust resistance, which isn't terribly reassuring. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS has an IP68 rating, which Apple says means it can survive 30 minutes spent in up to 2m of water.
Screen: Apple's advantage
This is likely to be a decisive win for Apple. The 5.8in OLED display is one of the best on the market, even if the 2436x1125 resolution is less than some Quad HD screens on other flagships. It's a stunner, and the wider colour gamut over the iPhone X delivers even more vivid images than before.
The Mate 20's 6.53in display is definitely larger, but it's also lower resolution at 1080p. More critically, however, it's an RGBW LCD screen, with an additional white pixel baked into it. That reduces the regularity of the pixel structure, and thus makes it look less pristine than a typical RGB display.
It's big and bright, but based on our hands-on testing, it doesn't stack up to what we often see on flagship-level handsets.
Camera: Two or three?
This one's a toss-up until we can spend more time evaluating the Mate 20's camera setup. See, Huawei pioneered the triple-camera setup in this year's P20 Pro, still our favourite camera on the market, but the Mate 20 swaps out a monochrome sensor for an ultra wide-angle one – and then cuts down the megapixel count across the board.
You'll get a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and that 12MP ultra wide-angle sensor. That's down from 40MP/8MP/20MP on the Mate 20 Pro. It's entirely possible that you'll see largely comparable results when viewing shots on your phone, but the zoomed-in detail could suffer.
In any case, the 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom remain perks that the iPhone XS can't quite match. Apple's dual-camera setup is excellent, though, delivering 2x optical zoom and brilliant Portrait shots that now let you alter the background blur and bokeh well after you take the photo.
It also has a Smart HDR feature that snaps several consecutive photos and then merges their elements to produce one standout shot, thus enhancing highlights and shadows. The results are typically excellent, making the iPhone XS one of the best smartphone cameras on the market today. Can Huawei's trimmed-down triple-camera setup still hold its own against it?
Of course, on the front, Apple's abilities are unmatched by the Mate 20. The iPhone XS' facial scanning skills are used for Face ID security and Animoji, while the Mate 20 sticks with a simple selfie camera. It'll still have facial unlock capabilities like the Mate 20 Lite, but it won't be nearly as secure or precise given the lack of accompanying scanning sensors.
Performance: Plenty of power
Both of these handsets use bespoke chips produced via a 7nm process, which jams in loads more transistors into the same tiny processor. The end result on both ends is super-speedy performance, as we've experienced with the iPhone XS and our hands-on time with the Mate 20.
That said, benchmark testing suggests that Apple's A12 Bionic chip has more processing prowess than Huawei's Kirin 980 chip, as reported by Phone Arena. Even if the Android 9 Pie-powered EMUI 9.0 ends up feeling about as swift as Apple's iOS 12 in executing everyday tasks, the iPhone XS appears to have more power on reserve.
There are 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the Mate 20, while the iPhone XS sticks with 4GB, but we wouldn't expect any significant performance bump from having the extra RAM on hand.
Battery and perks: Huawei for sure
You might expect a £999 smartphone to push the boundaries of battery life, but nope, Apple's iPhone XS actually has a smaller battery than the iPhone X before it. The 2,658mAh cell is strong enough to power a solid day for most users, but it can be hammered down before bedtime if you go hard on games and media.
On the other hand, the massive 4,000mAh cell in the Mate 20 should easily push into day two with average usage, or at least avoid a late-afternoon top-up in all but the most extreme usage scenarios. We saw the same size battery in the P20 Pro, which could go about a day and a half in our regular, everyday testing. Both handsets support wireless charging here, too.
When it comes to storage, the iPhone XS can hit higher peaks… but for significantly more money. The base model comes with 64GB, and then you can jump up to 256GB (£150 more) or 512GB (£350 more) if you're willing to spend a lot more.
Meanwhile, the Mate 20 has 128GB internal storage on both models, but then you can use Huawei's Nano Memory Cards to expand that tally. Huawei has 128GB and 256GB cards up for grabs, but we don't yet know the price. They're likely to be more expensive than microSD cards, given that it's a new, proprietary format, but we're just speculating at this point.
Initial verdict: Tough call
Like a lot of near-top-end Android flagships, there's a significant price gulf between the Huawei Mate 20 and Apple's iPhone XS. We don't have UK pricing for the Mate 20 just yet, but the €799 price converts to just over £700 – which is a far cry from the £999 iPhone XS asking price.
But there are potential deficiencies here, too. The Mate 20 doesn't have the 3D-scanning camera on the front for strong security and other tricks, while the screen appears to be of a lower quality. And the back camera setup is something of a question mark, as we're not yet sure whether the lower-megapixel cameras will deliver results of a comparable quality to Huawei's P20 Pro, for example.
But like the upcoming OnePlus 6T, which leaks suggest will also feature a tiny teardrop notch, the Huawei Mate 20 looks to be a flagship quality phone that doesn't go for every single one of the highest of high-end perks to save a bit of cash in the process.
We'll have to wait and see how our review testing shakes out before we can make a final verdict. But even if the iPhone XS ends up being a better overall smartphone experience, you may need to weigh whether it's enough to warrant the potential extra £300 or so.