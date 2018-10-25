Huawei Mate 20 vs Apple iPhone XS: The weigh-in

Huawei's new Mate 20 Pro seems like the most direct competitor to Apple's iPhone XS, given the similarly-sized screen notch and top-end tech all around – but what about the cheaper, standard Mate 20?

It trims down on a few things from the Pro model, including the size of that notch: this one's a tiny teardrop around a single camera, since it doesn't have all the bonus facial-scanning sensors alongside. It also has a lower-resolution (but larger) screen and chops some megapixels from the back triple-camera setup, but overall still seems like a plenty alluring handset.

But what about when it's put head-to-head against the iPhone XS? There's a significant price difference here, certainly, but is there as much of a quality difference? Here's what we think so far, having already gone hands-on with the incoming Mate 20.