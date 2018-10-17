Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Huawei P20 Pro: The weigh-in

How can Huawei top the brilliant P20 Pro? By bringing in a new Mate, it seems.

It's too early to know for sure, but the just-revealed Huawei Mate 20 Pro looks to be leaps and bounds better than last year's strong, but now thoroughly dated-looking Mate 10 Pro, packing in a dazzling new design along with loads of top-end tech.

Of course, the P20 Pro is only months old and remains our #1 smartphone in the world as of this writing, with its innovative triple-camera setup taking the smartphone game by storm. The Mate 20 Pro looks impressive, but can it topple Huawei's own current leader?

Here's what we expect, now that we've gone hands-on with the Mate 20 Pro. We'll update this comparison once we've finished our complete review.