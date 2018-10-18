Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL: The weigh-in

In the last week, we've seen a pair of big-deal Android phones revealed: the Google Pixel 3 XL and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Both pack in plenty of top-end tech and perks to deliver a pricey, yet alluring smartphone experience. We've already reviewed the Pixel 3 XL and found it to be a largely great device, albeit perhaps not the class-ruling flagship that Google positioned it to be.

And here comes the Mate 20 Pro, one of the autumn's most compelling debuts. At a glance, it's a sleek step up from this spring's Huawei P20 Pro, still our favourite handset as of this writing, and it could well take that top spot. We haven't used it enough yet for a full review, but here's a look at how this super-phone showdown looks based on the specs and our impressions.