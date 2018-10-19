Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS: The weigh-in

Right now, the Huawei P20 Pro offers the best smartphone shooting experience on the market today, thanks to its triple-camera setup that delivers amazing detail along with 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom. We think it's even better than the iPhone XS in that regard, albeit only by a smidge.

And the Mate 20 Pro could prove even better. It sticks with three cameras, but instead of a monochrome sensor, it adds a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera alongside the 40MP wide-angle and 8MP telephoto lenses. Added benefits over the P20 Pro include better close-up shooting and certainly improved wide-angle shots.

Apple, for its part, works wonders with a dual 12MP setup, offering up 2x optical zoom, loads of detail, and great contrast in photos. The double-camera approach allows for Portrait shots with background blur and bokeh, of course, plus you can now change the level of blur/bokeh after the fact with an impressive slider feature.

Additionally, the Smart HDR feature snaps several consecutive shots and merges them to deliver one, stronger result, pulling out improved highlights and shadows along the way.

Again, these are probably two of the best phones in that category for the year, but if the Mate 20 Pro's camera setup is at least as good as the P20 Pro's, then it'll take the win here.

On the front, both phones have a camera and sensors in the notch to 3D-scan your face, providing detailed results for facial security, animated emoji, and more. On the iPhone XS, it's lightning-fast and impressively accurate most of the time. We haven't tested the Mate 20 Pro enough yet to know if it's quite the same with Huawei's tech.