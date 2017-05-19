HTC U11 vs Apple iPhone 7: The weigh-in

Unlike the HTC M8, M9 and 10 before it, the U11 is mainly made from glass rather than metal. OK, not mainly made from glass - that would be a bit silly - but the whole back is one slab of coloured glass which curves round the sides to meet the metal frame.

That glass is treated with a special finish HTC calls Liquid Surface, and which shimmers and reflects in different ways depending on how you turn it. The result is a phone which, if you go for the Solar Red model, looks red from some angles, gold from others. Amazing Silver can look either purple or blue or, obviously, silver. You get the idea - and it looks amazing.

The iPhone 7, on the other hand, is still very much a metal phone, the design of which hasn't changed substantially since 2014's iPhone 6. It's thin and flat and about as premium looking as any phone, although the effect is rather spoiled by the protruding camera lens on the back and we can't help but feel it's due a bit of a design overhaul.

Both phones have an IP67 rating, which means full protection against water and dust and both have fingerprint sensors beneath the scren which double as home buttons.

Winner: HTC U11