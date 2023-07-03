How to watch the Tour de France 2023, wherever you are

Tour de France 2023 is here. Unless you’re amongst the crowds who line the track with grasped banners and words of support, you’re not getting anywhere close to the podium. But, there are more than a few ways to watch the Tour de France. From watching it stateside to using a VPN, here’s how to watch the Tour de France wherever you are.

When is it?

The Tour de France rolled away on 1 June for its 110th edition. The opening day began and ended in Spain’s Basque Country. The finale will end on 23 July in Paris.

For its 110th outing, the gruelling contest is a month-long marathon of mountain climbs, downhill sprints and more than a few falls. The Tour has born legends, controversies, and along the way, some champions who risk everything for a yellow jersey (as well as a few endorsement deals along the way).

Where to watch: US

Play

If you’re in the US, the best way to watch the Tour de France is through Peacock. Peacock will air every single live stage of the Tour de France daily. On some days, NBC and USA Network will also be showing coverage and highlights.

A Peacock subscription with access to the Tour de France can be bought from $4.99, or $49.99 per year, through a Peacock Premium account.

Where to watch: UK

In the UK, there’s plenty of free options to catch every minute of the Tour de France. This year, coverage can be found on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

On ITV4, live racing will start from 1pm, with highlights shown on ITV4 from 7pm each day. It can also be streamed online through ITVX. Eurosport and GCN+ will also be showing every single minute, climb and sprint from every stage. It’s also being shown through Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, which gains access to sports content from the Eurosport Player, which ceased to exist from 13 January 2023.

How to use a VPN to watch the Tour de France 2023

Want to watch the Tour de France in Français, or see a sprint finish in Spanish? You can through a VPN. Here’s how:

1. Choose and download a VPN – check out our list of the best VPNs around

2. Pick a server location – VPN apps enable you to choose where you want to watch shows from.

3. Head to your streaming service of choice – now you can watch Tour de France streams without issue.