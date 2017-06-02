How the OnePlus 5 can retain the smartphone value top spot

Since the launch of the OnePlus One back in 2014, Chinese startup OnePlus has been the go-to brand for thrifty smartphone shoppers seeking more bang for their buck.

Marketed under the banner “Never Settle”, all of OnePlus’ handsets to date have offered specs, performance and build quality that goes above and beyond what we’ve come to expect from a mid-priced device.

And now, with a brand new OnePlus phone poised for its grand unveiling, we’re asking: what does the OnePlus 5 need to be to make it as much of a value-for-money hit as its predecessors the One, Two, 3 and 3T?